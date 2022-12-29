Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Northern Colorado Bears will face the Weber State Wildcats in the first game of Big Sky Conference Play for both teams on Thursday, December 29th.

The Bears have struggled to a 5-7 record while the Wildcats have been slightly worse at 5-8.

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Match Details

Fixture: Northern Colorado Bears at Weber State Wildcats

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29th, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Northern Colorado Bears +3.5(-110) Over 142.5(-115) +146 Weber State Wildcats -3.5(-110) Under 142.5(-105) -176

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Key Stats

The 5-7 Bears have been one of the worst teams on both ends of the court this season. The Bears have scored 71.3 points per game, which ranks 199th out of the 363 teams in the nation this season. The Bears have allowed 79.7 points per game, which ranks 353rd. Their offensive rating, 102.1, ranks 227th in the nation, while their defensive rating, 114.1, ranks 358th in the nation.

The Bears are led by Steve Smiley, who is in his third year leading the program. Smiley spent much of the previous two decades as an assistant coach, including spending several seasons as an assistant coach at Weber State. The Bears don't have a single top-100 recruit. However, they do have three players scoring in double figures, led by senior guards Daylen Kountz and Dalton Knecht, both of whom are averaging 17.8 points per game.

The 5-8 Weber State Wildcats have been awful offensively as they score 66.5 points per game, which ranks 311th in the nation. The Wildcats defense has been slightly better, allowing points per game, ranking 180th in the nation. Weber State's offensive rating, 98.6, ranks 285th in the nation, while their defensive rating, 101.9, ranks 254th.

The Wildcats are led by first-year head coach Eric Duft, who is in his first head coaching job after spending nearly 30 years as an assistant coach, the last 16 of which came at Weber State. The Wildcats don't have a single top-100 recruit on their roster, and have two players scoring in double figures.

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Betting Prediction

The Bears and Weber State Wildcats have both struggled this season. While the Wildcats have struggled to score the ball, the Bears have not been able to stop anyone, as they have a bottom-ten defense. Look for the Wildcats to take advantage and win by at least four points.

Pick: Wildcats -3.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes