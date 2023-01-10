Wyoming vs Utah State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 10 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Utah State Aggies will be home to face the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday night. These Mountain West schools have had very different seasons thus far, and tonight they'll each be playing their fourth conference game of the year. Utah State have gone 2-1 in conference play, and they're now 13-3 after losing to Boise State over the weekend. Wyoming is 0-3 in conference games and 5-10 overall. The Cowboys have won each of the past two head-to-head meetings, but with how they've been playing lately, their chances of extending that streak are slim.

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Utah State Aggies Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Wyoming Cowboys +10.5 (-110) Over 141.5 (-110) +400 Utah State Aggies -10.5 (-110) Under 141.5 (-110) -550

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Utah State Aggies Match Details

Fixture: Wyoming Cowboys @ Utah State Aggies

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 10:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Utah State Aggies Key Stats

Wyoming does well scoring-wise, currently averaging 106.6 points per 100 possessions. Guards Noah Reynolds (14.3 PPG) and Hunter Moldonado (13.0 PPG) carry most of the scoring load, and both have been pretty efficient. Unfortunately, Reynolds is out tonight due to concussion-like symptoms, and third-leading scorer Brendan Wenzel is also out with a leg injury. The Cowboys will need to find a to way to make up all these points away from home, where they're just 1-6 this year (1-5 in neutral games).

Utah State have been great on offense, especially considering that they've had a somewhat tough schedule to endure. The Aggies score 114 points per 100 possessions, and they shoot a highly efficient 49% from the field. They also lead the nation in three-point percentage with a 42.8% clip. Five Aggies average in double-digits, highlighted by junior guard Steven Ashworth, who averages 16.1 points and chips in with 4.1 assists. Utah State also averages an impressive 17.4 assists collectively, and overall their ability to outscore teams has propelled them to a 13-3 record.

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Utah State Aggies Betting Prediction

Wyoming has covered four of the past five meetings, with one push, dating back to 2020. It won't be easy for the visitors tonight, though, especially with several key players missing. Utah State is 5-2 ATS at home, and they're 10-2 ATS as favorites this year, so expect them to bounce back after a tough road loss to a good Boise State team. Look for the hosts to win and cover against a depleted Wyoming squad.

Prediction: Utah State -10.5 (-110)

