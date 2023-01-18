Xavier vs. DePaul Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 18 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The #8 Xavier Musketeers are in Chicago tonight to battle the DePaul Blue Demons in a Big East matchup.

Xavier have been unstoppable lately, winning their last 11 games. Their streak has come at the perfect time, as they've opened up 7-0 in conference play to hold sole possession of the top spot. The Musketeers haven't lost on the road yet this season.

DePaul hasn't been quite as spectacular this season or in Big East play. They are 8-10 overall and 2-5 in conference play after losing at home to Seton Hall on Saturday. Only one team is below them in the Big East.

Xavier is a must-watch team right now, and DePaul is capable of taking down anybody. Let's see how these teams stack up tonight.

Xavier vs. DePaul Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Xavier -8.5 (-110) Over 157.5 (-114) -410 DePaul +8.5 (-110) Under 157.5 (-106) +315

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Xavier vs. DePaul Match Details

Fixture: Xavier Musketeers @ DePaul Blue Demons

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

Xavier vs. DePaul Key Stats

Xavier's offense is one of the most dominant in college basketball.

They are scoring 84.2 points per contest, 10th in the nation. They hit 50.6% of their shots, third in the country, and 40.2% of three-point attempts, sixth nationwide.

However, their defense gives it right back. Opponents score 75.1 points per game against the Musketeers, 322nd. They also shoot 44.4% from the field and 36.0% from three.

DePaul's defense isn't much better. They surrendered 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to hit 35.7% of threes and 45.0% of all shots.

On offense, DePaul scores 71.4 points per contest. They only shoot 41.7% from the floor as a team but knock down 35.1% of their threes.

Xavier should dominate the glass too. They are grabbing 38.3 rebounds per game, while DePaul only pulls down 32.9 per game.

Xavier vs. DePaul Betting Prediction

While Xavier has been winning consistently, five of their last six wins were by eight or fewer points. Their last five games have all had at least 156 total points. Their offense is monstrous and carries them to victory, but their defense keeps other teams alive too often. DePaul may not win much, but they can put up points, especially at home. This game should be high-scoring.

Prediction: Over 157.5 (-114)

