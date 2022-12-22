Yale vs Monmouth Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 22| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Yale Bulldogs are off to a brilliant 9-3 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, first in the Ivy League, and are coming off a win against the Fairfield Stags (77-64) in their previous outing. They will now take on the Monmouth Hawks, who are on a horrible 1-11 run at the start of the season, Colonial Athletic Conference, and on a three-game losing streak.

The Hawks were defeated by the Syracuse Orange (86-71) is their last outing and will host this game at the OceanFirst Bank Center on Thursday (December 22) where they will look to end their losing streak. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning start.

Yale Bulldogs vs Monmouth Hawks: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Yale Bulldogs -1100 -13,5 (-110) O 133.5 (-110) Monmouth Hawks +700 +13.5 (-110) U 133.5 (-110)

The Bulldogs have started the season on a bang with nine wins and three losses. The losses have come against teams like the Colorado Buffaloes (65-62), the Butler Bulldogs (71-61), and the No.19 Kentucky Wildcats (69-59). Their home record stands at 4-0 which they will try and make 5-0 tonight.

The team has been impressive on the offensive front. They are averaging 76.6 points per game, which ranks 111th in the league. The Bulldogs are a very strong defensive unit and are conceding only 57.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Monmouth Hawks have started the season on a terrible note with only a single win but eleven huge losses. Their sole win has come against the Manhattan Jaspers (76-69). They now have a tough home game to try and win their second win of the season. The Hawks are on a 0-3 home record at the moment. They are averaging only 61.0 points per game while conceding 82.9 points.

Yale Bulldogs vs Monmouth Hawks: Match Details

Fixture: Yale Bulldogs @ Monmouth Hawks

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey

Yale Bulldogs vs Monmouth Hawks: Prediction

Yale is 10-1 against the spread in their last eleven games against a team that has a losing record. They are 5-1 against the spread following an against-the-spread win. They are 9-2 against the spread on their 11 road trips against a team that has a winning percentage of less than .400.

The two teams have met three times before and surprisingly Monmouth has won two out of those three. However, the situation has completely changed this season as the Bulldogs are clear favorites tonight.

Final Prediction: Bulldogs -13.5 (-110)

