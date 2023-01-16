Zverev vs Varillas Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 16 | 2023 Australian Open

Alexander Zverev will start his Australian Open Campaign against Juan Pablo Varillas on Monday. The German will look to leave behind past failures and qualify for the second round with ease.

Juan Pablo Varillas has qualified for the main tournament by fighting hard and will look to keep his spirits up. However, he will have to be on his toes to get a positive result from the contest. He can't afford to make any mistakes as they'll surely end his Grand Slam dream.

Zverev vs Varillas Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD ZVEREV -1115 -7.5(-114) VARILLAS +650 +7.5(-114)

Zverev vs Varillas Match Details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev vs Juan Pablo Varillas

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 10:30 pm EDT

Venue: Margaret Court Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Zverev vs Varillas Key Stats

Alexander Zverev started his journey as a professional player in the year 2013 and has achieved a lot of success.

Currently ranked at No.13 in the ATP rankings, Zverev comes into the match with a win-loss record of 332-159 and has 19 singles titles to his name. He has grown as a player in recent years, with 2021 being the best season for him - winning 59 matches and earning six titles to his name in a single season. Though there was a dip in his form due to injury, he has looked good in recent times.

Varillas, after turning pro in the year 2013, has not been able to establish himself in the tennis scene and comes with a 19-18 win-loss record into the game. Currently ranked at No.103 in the ATP rankings, he has yet to achieve anything major in the ATP and Grand Slam tournaments. However, the Peruvian has shown some improvements and would like to fancy his chances in this calendar year to make up for the lost time.

Zverev vs Varillas Betting Prediction

The oddsmakers are very much leaning toward Zverev due to the success he has had in the past. Bouncing back after an injury, he has looked fluid with just a few hiccups here and there and looks more settled coming into the game. The rankings difference between the two is in itself a sign of his superiority in the contest. Even though Varillas has done well in the qualifying, he seems like no match in this tie.

Thus, we expect Alexander Zverev to get the win without much effort.

Prediction : Zverev, -7.5(-114)

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes