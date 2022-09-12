"Always making us die of laughter" - Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo posts adorable birthday message for son Mateo Messi 

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo dedicated a heartwarming message to son Mateo Messi on the occasion of his birthday, wishing him a happy life.

Mateo Messi is Lionel Messi’s middle child and is arguably the goofiest one. The young man, who turned seven on September 11, is two years younger than older brother Thiago and three years older than little brother Ciro.

Antonela, who has a whopping 20.1 million followers on Instagram, took to the platform to pen a heartwarming birthday wish for her son on September 11.

The caption accompanying her post (translated to English) read:

“Matu today is your birthday! 🎂 ❤️ 🎂 Crazy beautiful, with your batteries and energy recharged, always making us die of laughter, loving you more is impossible! 😍😍😍 Happy Life Baby ❤️”

Lionel Messi revealed son Mateo’s hilarious mischiefs

During Lionel Messi’s Barcelona days, Mateo would often support his father’s opponents and even celebrate Real Madrid’s goals to rile up his brother Thiago. In an old interview, Messi revealed how big of a troll Mateo was. The Argentine said (via Tribuna):

“My children and I played football at home and Mateo told me he was Liverpool because they beat me in the Champions League. And the same for Valencia. Mateo looks at me and challenges me, he has the face of a son of a bit*h... Ciro looks the same.

“At home when everybody is watching football together, Mateo will celebrate Real Madrid goals to p*ss off his brother.”

In a 2019 interview with RAC1, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar revealed that Mateo loved to call him “Leo Messi,” copying the fans.

When the show’s host jokingly asked whether or not they knew that they had a monster on their hands, Lionel Messi said, laughing:

“Yes, we're trying to reign him in a little. He is a complete bastard. People laugh with the stories I tell, but then they meet him for five minutes and realize I wasn't lying about anything.

The superstar added:

“Mateo who keeps calling me Leo Messi: 'Come on, Leo Messi' and other stuff like that. So that's why it's not good for them to hear stuff like that.”

