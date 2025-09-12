Austin Hill set to honor Charlie Kirk with a special tribute on his #21 RCR car at Bristol 

By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 12, 2025 18:58 GMT
Austin Hill (left) and Charlie Kirk (right). Source: IMAGN
Austin Hill, the RCR driver in the Xfinity Series, is set to pay tribute to late conservative hero, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Wednesday. He has a decal honoring Kirk on his #21 car ahead of the Bristol race.

Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed during an event at Utah Valley Universit . He was 31 years old. The shooting happened while he was engaged in an outdoor debate called Prove Me Wrong, as a part of his current tour, called The American Comeback Tour.

The sniper fired a single shot and hit Kirk, who then fell as commotion erupted. Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old man, a native of Utah, was arrested following a manhunt.

The car that Austin Hill will drive in the 2025 Bristol race has a memorial decal with Charlie Kirk printed on it. The decal is painted on the number 21 Richard Childress Racing (RCR) car, as reported by Steven Taranto.

"More Charlie Kirk tributes at Bristol: Austin Hill's car is carrying a "In Memory of Charlie Kirk" memorial decal."
Hill has proven himself to be a consistent and competitive driver, achieving multiple top-10 finishes with three wins in the races at the Martinsville, Talladega and Atlanta. He has an average starting point of about 8.5 and an average finish near No. 10 position.

Austin Hill was joined by Danica Patrick in paying tributre to Charlie Kirk

Danica Patrick publicly shared how Charlie Kirk played a pivotal role in inspiring her political engagement following his assassination on Wednesday. The former NASCAR driver revealed in an Instagram post that attending a political event with Kirk's involvement — Amfest in December 2023 — marked her entry into politics.

Despite backlash, Patrick was motivated to speak at the event the following year and campaign actively, including for Donald Trump, pledging to continue this work where Kirk left off.

“ I got into politics because of @charliekirk1776," Patrick wrote on Instagram. "It truly was my turning point. • Amfest was my first political event December of 2023, with my sister. The backlash I got for attending lit a fire under my ass and I spoke the next year at the same event on top of campaigning for @realdonaldtrump. I will speak again in 2025. • I am not sure what to expect, other than one thing…where Charlie left off, we will continue. With all that we have. 🙏”

Patrick’s tribute honored Kirk as more than a political activist. She described him as an inspiration to millions, a devoted family man and a leader who energized younger conservatives.

Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
