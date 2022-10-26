Brad Pitt's model ex-girlfriend Nicole Poturalski currently dating Borussia Dortmund defender

According to the Daily Star, Brad Pitt's ex-girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is currently dating Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schulz.

Schulz, who plays in the left-back position, kept an eye out from the sidelines as the Bundesliga side faced Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (26 October). The game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Poturalski also kept an eye on the game. The Polish model previously dated Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt.

Poturalski is a Polish model and often takes to social media to post attention-grabbing snaps of herself.

Dortmund, meanwhile, sit in second spot in Group G of the UEFA Champions League with eight points from five games. They are in the fifth spot of the Bundesliga table with 19 points on the board from 11 games.

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham played down talks of a move away from the club

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League.

Jude Bellingham is currently one of the hottest prospects across Europe. He has been in phenomenal form for Dortmund so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 18 games in all competitions.

The German club have already secured their qualification to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Speaking to the media after the game, Bellingham said he is only focused on playing games for Dortmund.

He also joked that he hopes to get rested for Dortmund's final Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday (2 November). Bellingham said (via The Hindu):

"In all honesty, I’m not thinking about anything like that. You (the media) will be angry with me as you won’t get a headline, but I’m just focused on the next games with Borussia Dortmund. I’m not even thinking about the World Cup. I’m trying to win games with Borussia Dortmund and then we’ll see what happens.

"Hopefully, I’ll get a bit of a rest in Copenhagen, but you guys can ask (manager) Edin (Terzic) for me about that. The other league games are really important and we have to set ourselves up for the new year."

