Chelsea superfan and Playboy model, dubbed 'sex symbol of Russia', attends London derby against Tottenham

While Chelsea have said goodbye to one famous Russian following Roman Abramovich’s sale of the club, they retain the support of another.

Russian Playboy model Maria Liman is an avid Blues fan and continues to support the west London side.

The stunning brunette even turned up at Stamford Bridge for their recent home game against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the Daily Star, the Russian was treated to a footballing spectacle on the day, as Chelsea drew 2-2 against former manager Antonio Conte. The self described “sex symbol of Russia” posted her experience in the game on her Instagram, sharing what she saw before, during and after the game with her 1.2 million followers.

Liman, who is also an actress and presenter, would surely have been pleased with the home side’s performance even if they couldn't secure all three points.

Her presence at the team’s first home game was definitely entertaining for Liman, with her posts also including the altercation between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte after the final whistle.

Liman is not new to the Blues' games and will hope to enjoy more of them as they hope to break the duopoly at the top of the table this season.

Chelsea and Tottenham managers have been charged with improper conduct by FA

While Chelsea and Tottenham ended their game in a stalemate thanks to a late header from Harry Kane, it was Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel who stole the headlines.

Both tacticians were caught up in a fiery clash that eventually saw them receive red cards from referee Anthony Taylor. The managers had to be separated during the game, and their handshake after the match did not go well either, as another separation had to happen.

An FA spokesperson said concerning the improper conduct charge (via DailyMail):

"Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, following the Premier League fixture between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022."

It further stated:

"It is alleged that the behaviour of both managers was improper following the end of the fixture. ‘Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have until Thursday 18 August 2022 to provide their respective responses."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy