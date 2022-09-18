Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shows off impressive kickboxing moves

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, has developed a fan-following ofer her own courtesy of her stunning looks, fantastic style and her Netflix documentary. In a recent video, the Spanish model showed that she is no slouch in terms of sporting ability as well, with Rodriguez showing off her skills in kickboxing.

In an Instagram video shared with her fans, the fashion model can be seen loading up powerful punches and kicks with athletic moves that would certainly make Ronaldo proud.

The Spaniard can be seen enjoying her kickboxing session in a white shirt, pink tights, and black cap. Music from popular band Boney M played with the time-lapse video.

Georgina Rodriguez is known to be a fitness enthusiast, and like her partner, she maintains an impeccable physique. The 28-year-old revealed that she was embarrassed and unable to keep up with Ronaldo during their workout sessions early in their relationship. However, those days seem a long time ago based on her current fitness.

Rodriguez leads an active life and the model also takes part in ballet and a regimented workout routine that keeps her in top shape. She regularly posts videos on Instagram of her workouts and stunning physique, and has built a solid fan base of her own.

The couple recently welcomed a baby into their lives, but sadly lost the baby's twin. The footballing world notably rallied in support of the superstar and his model partner, with the duo revealing the news surrounding their loss on social media.

What next for Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo might have to plan a move in the coming year, with the Portuguese superstar’s future at Manchester United still in doubt. The Real Madrid legend has seen his role diminished at the club since his return and was notably looking for a transfer out of Old Trafford in the summer. However, it did not materialize.

The Portuguese superstar was linked with a possible move to Chelsea but that did not happen. A move could still materialize during the winter transfer window for his services. If a move to west London does go through, Georgina Rodriguez is likely to take the English capital by storm with her beauty, drive and determination.

