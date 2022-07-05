“At the beginning I was ashamed” – When Georgina Rodriguez opened up about training alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking to The Sun UK, Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed that she feels motivated to stay fit due to the Manchester United forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo met Georgina in Madrid when the latter was working as a Gucci shop attendant. Rodriguez is currently expecting her second child with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. At the age of 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest footballers to ever play the game.

The Portuguese follows a strict regimen as Georgina revealed that she is the one who does all the chores around the house. This includes cooking and changing lightbulbs as she does not want Cristiano to injure himself. Rodriguez revealed that she initially used to feel ashamed while training with Ronaldo.

However, things changed soon after and Georgina began taking inspiration from her partner:

“We share the gym because we only have one in the house. I have learned a lot from him. He helps me, teaches and motivates me. In the end you are the reflection of what you see, and I see him.”

She added:

“Even though I was already a healthy and sporty woman, today and thanks to him I feel even better. At the beginning I was ashamed to train next to him, he's Cristiano Ronaldo after all. But then everything changed. He is my inspiration.”

Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Manchester United this summer

Ronaldo’s homecoming to Manchester United has not gone as planned. The Portuguese enjoyed a stellar individual season but the club digressed and could only finish sixth in the league. Erik ten Hag was appointed in a timely manner but the club have struggled so far to land their transfer targets.

The Portuguese has grown disillusioned with the lack of signings in the first few weeks of the transfer window. Currently, the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea are understood to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Bayern Munich are looking to replace Barcelona-bound Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker outscored Ronaldo the past few seasons but the Portuguese appears to be the best-available replacement for the German club. Chelsea, on the other hand, are also looking to replace Romelu Lukaku, who was loaned back to Inter Milan last month.

The Blues under the ownership of Todd Boehly might be keen to make a statement signing and Ronaldo could fit the bill perfectly. United, on their part, will not want to see him join a domestic rival.

