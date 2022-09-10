Cristiano Ronaldo supercars: Peek inside Manchester United superstar’s fleet of cars worth around £17 million 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo impresses off the field as well. That's when you look at the astounding fleet of cars he has treated himself to.

The latest addition is a £200,000 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, which he bought after scoring an incredible hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur in March.

Cristiano Ronaldo's most expensive car is an £8.5 million Bugatti Centodieci, of which there are only ten that have been made.

It boasts an incredible 8 litre W16 engine and can do 0-62mph in just 2.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 236mph.

The Manchester United frontman also liked what he was saw from a tour of Ferrari's Maranello company back in 2020.

So much so, he bought himself a Ferrari Monza worth an astounding £1.4 million.

Ronaldo's expenditure on cars comes in at around a jaw-dropping £17 million and the Buggatis are said to be his favorite .

The Portuguese captain has a Bugatti Chiron and a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse in his collection.

His initials 'CR7' are embroidered on the headrests of these two Bugattis.

MANCHESTER UNITED STRIKER CRISTIANO RONALDO'S FLEET IN DETAIL

ASTON MARTIN DBS SUPERLEGGER (£200,000)

Ronaldo drove this beauty into Carrington training ground and did so in some style.

The Superlegger develops a mighty 715bhp and 900Nm, sending power through the rear wheels via an eight speed ZF box that has been specially adapted to handle the extra torque. 0-62mph takes 3.4 seconds. Top speed? 211. This is a seriously fast Aston Martin. (via HR Owen).

MERCEDES G-WAGON BRABUS (£600,000)

Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez bought the Manchester United stiker this beast.

The new BRABUS supercar sprints to a speed of 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 240 km/h (150 mph). (via Brabus).

BUGATTI CHIRON (£2.15 MILLION)

The Manchester United striker snapped up this speedster back in 2017 for a pretty penny.

The Bugatti Chiron features a 1500hp W16 engine and an electronically limited top speed of 420km/h this goal has definitely been met. In order to improve the performance over the previous model, the engine and aerodynamics have been completely reworked. (via JamesEdition).

BUGATTI VEYRON (£1.7 MILLION)

Bugatti Veyron

The five-time Champions League winner got his hands on one of 450 of these to be made. It was involved in a car crash in Mallorca in June of this year.

Luckily, the Manchester United striker was not a passenger nor did any of those in the vehicle sustain injuries.

The Super Sport version is the former fastest road-legal production car in the world, with a top speed of 267 mph. (via Top Gear).

OTHER CARS IN CRISTIANO RONALDO'S COLLECTION:

LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR, £260,040



ROLLS ROYCE CULLINAN, FROM £330,000



CHEVROLET CAMARO, £35,000



FERRARI F12 TDF, £350,000



RANGE ROVER SPORT, £100,000



MERCEDES AMG GLE 63, £127,000



MCLAREN SENNA, £1MILLION



BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT, FROM £151,000

