Georgina Rodriguez gets new tattoo and flaunts her style in pink mini dress as Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner shares pictures on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has posted pictures of herself flaunting her style in a pink mini dress and getting a tattoo on her Instagram account, as per Asianet Newsable.

The Argentinian model stunned as she sat getting a wrist tattoo and posted snaps on her social media:

What the tattoo is for is yet to be revealed, although the artist who did her work is named Berni, whose studio is based in Madrid and Malaga.

The Argentinian met the legendary forward whilst working in a Gucci store back in 2017.

Rodriguez has been in the news lately as speculation grows over the future of her partner Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner seemingly wants to depart Old Trafford as he looks to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Rodriguez has remained tight lipped on the situation, although reports suggest that the model wants to return to Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the substitutes bench for United's last game against Liverpool with the side running out 2-1 winners.

He was part of the Red Devils side that were woefully beaten 4-0 at Brentford in the game prior.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Rodriguez, Ronaldo and their family and if they will still be in Manchester come transfer deadline day on September 1.

The Portuguese star has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford and has the option to extend for a further year.

"We clicked" - Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodriguez detail how they met

Cristiano Ronaldo says they clicked

In Rodriguez's Netflix documentary titled 'I am Georgina', the couple's first encounter is intriguingly detailed.

The model describes how it was almost fate the way in which the encounter came to be, saying (via Express):

"A colleague calls me and says 'Hey Gio, I'm on vacation, but listen. There's a client who's going to buy some coats. Please stay half an hour and take care of her'."

She continued,

"When I'm leaving the store, I see a very handsome man appear, almost two metres tall. He was with a boy and some friends, and I stand frozen."

The Manchester United striker then stated how the couple just stuck from then on:

"We clicked. And that's when she got stuck in my head. That's the pure truth."

The pair brushed hands whilst heading to a restaurant for a night out and decided to hold hands and were soon doing so on a regular basis.

Their relationship has now gone five years and they greeted a new baby girl earlier this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett