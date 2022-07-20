Georgina Rodriguez pushing for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Spain - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is urging the Portuguese forward to return to Spain this summer, according to Diario Sport (via The Sun). The 37-year-old forward is currently linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave Manchester United this summer as he wishes to compete in the UEFA Champions League as he nears the end of his illustrious career.

However, the Red Devils are adamant that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not for sale and is in new manager Erik ten Hag's plans for next season. Ronaldo has also not travelled with the rest of the squad for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. According to the aforementioned source, Georgina wants the family to return to Spain, with Madrid being her top priority.

The pair first met in 2016 in Madrid when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid. They left Spain two years later when the Portuguese forward moved to Juventus. After three years in Turin, Italy, they moved to Manchester, UK, last summer.

According to recent reports, Georgina is nervous about moving countries for the second time in two years. She believes the constant moving from one place to another is not a good thing for their children.

If Ronaldo were to return to Madrid, he would have to join Real Madrid's city rivals Atletico Madrid. The Sun reports that manager Atletico manager Diego Simeone would love to bring Ronaldo to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer. Atletico Madrid see Ronaldo as the perfect replacement for Luis Suarez in the short term.

Ronaldo's wages could be an issue for Los Rojiblancos, though. According to The Sun, the club will need to sell players worth around £34 million to fund the signing of Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help Manchester United secure UEFA Champions League football last season

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the 2021-22 season as Manchester United's leading goalscorer. The forward netted 18 goals in the Premier League and was third in the Golden Boot charts.

Despite Ronaldo's efforts, United only missed sixth, meaning the Red Devils will compete in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has one more remaining in his United contract. He has the option to extend his contract by another year at the end of next season.

