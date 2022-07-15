Georgina Rodriguez 'nervous' about uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is concerned over the Portuguese forward's uncertain future at Manchester United, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo has informed United about his intention of leaving the club this summer to compete in the Champions League. The Red Devils finished sixth last season and will be playing in the UEFA Europa League during the 2022-23 season.

Ronaldo is therefore looking for a move away from Manchester, something which does not please his partner Georgina Rodriguez. According to the aforementioned source, Rodriguez is nervous about moving to yet another city after spending just one year in England.

According to reports, Georgina Rodriguez believes that constantly moving cities is not good for their children. If Cristiano Ronaldo decides to move teams this summer, it will be the family's second move in two years.

It will also be their third move in the last four years.

Since leaving Real Madrid back in 2018, Ronaldo's family have not had a long stay in one place.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus with one year remaining on his contract. Now he wants to do the same at Manchester United.

The 37-year-old forward penned a two-year contract when he arrived at Old Trafford last summer.

Ronaldo has still not reported for pre-season training. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also not part of the club's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia due to family reasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo is finding it difficult to find a suitor this summer. According to The Metro, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) turned down the opportunity to sign the Portugal captain this summer.

The move could have potentially paired Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same team.

Manchester United have no intentions of selling Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is adamant that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale this summer. The Dutch tactician said the following to the press before their pre-season game against Liverpool:

"He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager.Chelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager. 🔵 #CFCChelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. https://t.co/Fa19FcPhNX

Ronaldo was Manchester United's leading goalscorer last season. He netted 24 goals in 38 appearances for the Red Devils over the course of the 2021-22 season.

