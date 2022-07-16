Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues end Cristiano Ronaldo pursuit; club suffer setback in race for Manchester City defender, and more - July 15, 2022

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season and failed to progress beyond the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. They also lost two cup finals. Thomas Tuchel's wards will need to improve next season as they prepare to usher in a new era under new owners.
Meanwhile, the Blues have ended their pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the London giants have suffered a setback in the race to sign a Manchester City defender.
On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 15, 2022:
Chelsea end Cristiano Ronaldo pursuit
Chelsea have decided to end their pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Athletic.
The Portuguese has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, had a meeting with new Blues owner Todd Boehly last month, and the 37-year-old was among the topics discussed.
Cristiano Ronaldo has informed Manchester United of his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer. Romelu Lukaku's departure had opened up room for attacking reinforcements at the Blues. However, having already secured the signature of Raheem Sterling, the London giants have abandoned their plans to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Blues suffer setback in Nathan Ake pursuit
Chelsea have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Nathan Ake. According to The Athletic, the Dutch defender will not leave Manchester City this summer. The London giants are hot on the heels of the 27-year-old as they look to address their defensive conundrum ahead of the new season.
However, the Cityzens are not going to let the player leave this summer. Ake is an important squad member at the Etihad and is also a popular figure in the dressing room. The decision to stay was a mutual one, with both club and player happy to continue their association.
Conor Gallagher planning to break into Thomas Tuchel's team next season
Conor Gallagher is eager to break into Chelsea's starting XI next campaign. The Englishman was highly impressive on loan with Crystal Palace last season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists. The Eagles wanted to sign him permanently, but Gallagher opted to return to Stamford Bridge.
Speaking to BBC Sport, the 22-year-old said that he's determined to prove himself in pre-season.
"I feel like this is the season. I've been a Chelsea fan my whole life, my family have; it's been a dream to play (for Chelsea), but I want to try and impress, and play as much football as I can and affect the game when I'm on the pitch. (Tuchel) said he wants me to be part of the squad and to prove myself in pre-season, so that's the plan," said Gallagher.
He continued:
"I'm happy with that and just willing to work as hard as I can to prove to him that I can play for Chelsea. It's what I wanted to hear; it was a nice phone call that we had, and it gave me a clear plan of pre-season and where I'm going to be. It was great to hear."
Gallagher went on to reveal his dream of playing for England at the World Cup later this year.
"I'm very keen (to play at the World Cup) because every English player wants to play for England and in a World Cup would be very special. And of course, it's very important that I'll be playing games and performing," said Gallagher.
He added:
"The call-up was a very proud moment, for sure. But it didn't change the way I thought of myself or anything. It was nice to get that recognition and belief from the manager. It's very important to stay humble and do everything you can to perform well."