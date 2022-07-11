"I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk" – Ten Hag breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United amid transfer rumors

Newly-appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 37-year-old forward caused a stir recently by expressing his desire to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

It is also worth mentioning that Ronaldo has not traveled with the rest of the United squad on their pre-season tour to Thailand.

Ten Hag has confirmed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is missing due to personal and family reasons. The Dutch tactician expects him to return and play under him next season.

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester United's warm-up game against Liverpool, Erik ten Hag said (via the Manchester Evening News):

"So he's not with us. That's due to personal issues. We are planning with Ronaldo for this season - that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him."

Erik ten Hag has also revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has not informed him regarding his decision to leave the club. He insisted that the Portuguese skipper is not for sale either.

Ten Hag added:

"He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

According to recent reports, Chelsea were preparing a £14 million bid to price Cristiano Ronaldo away from Old Trafford. The seasoned campaigner wanted to leave the club in order to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season and will therefore be competing in the UEFA Europa League during the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United will be taking on Liverpool in their first pre-season warm-up game at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday, July 12.

The Red Devils will then also travel to Australia to face the likes of Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in more warm-up games.

Cristiano Ronaldo still has one more year remaining on his Manchester United contract

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo still has one year remaining on his Manchester United contract. The forward penned a two-year contract last summer when he joined the Red Devils from Juventus.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United do also have the option to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's contract for another season at the end of the 2022-23 season.

