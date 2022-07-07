Chelsea preparing £14 million bid for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a £14 million offer for Manchester United's wantaway star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Football Insider, new Blues owner Todd Boehly and manager Thomas Tuchel have had talks over pursuing the former Real Madrid footballer. The Portuguese star has reportedly told the Red Devils he wants to leave the club if a suitable offer is made this summer.

United's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and concerns over the club's apparent lack of ambition are said to be swaying Ronaldo towards leaving Old Trafford.

The Manchester United forward had an impressive season last year, despite his side's woes, scoring 24 goals in 39 appearances.

However, Ronaldo has missed United's recent training sessions citing family reasons. It remains to be seen whether he will head off to Thailand for the Red Devils' pre-season.

He could become Chelsea's second high-profile attacking recruit following the expected arrival of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling. The English forward is reportedly set to join Thomas Tuchel's side and become the club's highest earner on wages of £300,000 a-week.

Ronaldo can expect to demand higher wages than this as he is currently on £510,000 -a-week at Old Trafford. However, the 37-year-old will have to take a wage cut due to the side's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The Portuguese star has a year left to run on his current deal with Manchester United, having rejoined the club from Juventus last summer for £13.5 million.

Manchester United not eager to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo could be moving to Stamford Bridge.

If Manchester United were to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to join Chelsea, they would be strengthening a potential top-four challenger.

The prolific centre-forward wants to play Champions League football, which is something the Blues can offer. But a move to Stamford Bridge could tarnish his United legacy given the club's long-standing rivalry with Chelsea.

A move to Bayern Munich seems highly unlikely now given the comments made by the higher-ups at the Allianz Arena.

Interestingly, Ronaldo has never scored at Stamford Bridge and he could be doing just that come next season for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Tuchel is looking to replace Romelu Lukaku, who has rejoined Inter Milan on a season-long loan. The Belgian striker was the Blues' top scorer last season with 15 goals in 43 appearances.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag will want his side to focus on a crucial upcoming season given their calamitous 2021/22 campaign. The Red Devils finished sixth in the league and ended the season trophyless with their last trophy coming back in 2017.

