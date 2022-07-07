Raheem Sterling's Chelsea wages revealed as 27-year old prepares to become club's highest-paid player: Reports

Raheem Sterling will soon overtake his salary figures from Manchester City as he joins Chelsea this summer. The Manchester City forward has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Blues and the official announcement of the deal is now only a matter of time.

The Telegraph reported that the striker, who was earning £300,000-per-week at Man City, will now take home a slightly higher figure at Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel was keen on signing the England international after Romelu Lukaku's departure on loan to Inter Milan to bolster the Blues' attacking ranks.

The Belgian was on a £325,000-per-week package at Stamford Bridge. In his absence, Sterling will now be the highest earner at the club. The 27-year old will also become the first signing of the Todd Boehly era.

N'Golo Kante, with his wages of £290,000-a-week is going to be Chelsea's second-highest earner after the England international.

Sterling will leave the Etihad side after a successful stint of seven years, where he has amassed 339 appearances and notched up 131 goals and 95 assists. Last season saw the 27-year-old forward spend considerable time on the City bench. Pep Guardiola chose to start other attackers like Phil Foden and Jack Grealish over him on numerous occasions.

However, at Chelsea, he is expected to be the main man and is guaranteed a start on most days. The Blues will fly to the US for their pre-season tour, commencing on July 16 and their new signing is also expected to join them.

Former Premier League striker in favor of Chelsea signing Sterling over Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is up in the air with the player having failed to show up for pre-season training. Stamford Bridge is one of the destinations he is being linked with (via talkSPORT).

However, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Thomas Tuchel wouldn't want an ego like Ronaldo's in the dressing room.

He told talkSPORT:

“I think [Ronaldo] would definitely be a good fit – but I don’t see it happening. He would not want a big ego like Ronaldo coming in and wanting to play every game. He would rather go and get Raphinha and Sterling, players who aren’t bigger than the manager or the club."

He added:

“For me, Tuchel would definitely not want Ronaldo. But if it comes from above him and the owners want him, then maybe something could happen.”

With Lukaku's departure, Chelsea could still go for Ronaldo, given their need for proper goalscorer up front.

