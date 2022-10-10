"I never said anything, but it hurt me" - Shakira seems to take a dig at Pique with cryptic tweet and video 

Colombian pop star Shakira recently took an apparent dig at Gerard Pique in a cryptic tweet.

The pair recently split up, putting an end to their 12-year-long relationship. They first met while shooting the famous "Waka Waka" song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup as the Spanish defender was a part of the music video.

However, amidst the ongoing saga, Shakira posted a cryptic tweet that was seemingly a dig at the Barcelona defender. Here's what she wrote:

"I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen."

Shakira @shakira Nunca dije nada, pero me dolía. Yo sabía que esto pasaría. Nunca dije nada, pero me dolía. Yo sabía que esto pasaría. https://t.co/DGAyry3mA4

A man can be seen stepping over a heart in the video, which might be a symbol of the heartbreak she endured due to the defender's cheating rumors.

Shakira recently opened up on her painful split with Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique and Shakira.

In a recent interview with ELLE Magazine, Shakira opened up on many aspects of her relationship with Gerard Pique. Shakira spoke about how she sacrificed her own career so that the Spanish defender could excel in his path.

The famous pop star also discussed the future of their kids and other topics. Here's what she said (via music-news.com):

"It's been tough, not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I try to conceal the situation from them as much as I can. It's really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents' separation. And sometimes, I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I'm going to wake up at some point.

"But no, it's real. And what's also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids' father. And see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media."

She added that despite their personal feelings toward one another, they have to find a solution for their two kids:

"Regardless of how things ended, or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two incredible boys. And I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved."

She further said:

"I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That's all I can say."

The pair recently sat down in a bid to resolve the future of their children. However, Gerard Pique reportedly stormed out of the meeting with Shakira.

