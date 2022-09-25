Gerard Pique storms out of meeting with Shakira to discuss custody of kids after being unhappy with ex-partner’s stance: Reports

According to La Vanguardia, as reported by MARCA, Gerard Pique stormed out of a meeting with Shakira as the terms of their divorce are getting decided.

Pique and Shakira, one of football's most celebrated couples, split up in June after being together for more than 12 years. However, they are yet to reach a term over their divorce.

"All of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I've been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life."



Shakira breaks her silence on Gerard Piqué split:

While the situation between the two superstars is still very complicated, they are keen to avoid court and appear in front of a judge for trial. The duo want to reach a mutual agreement over the future of their two children, Milan and Sasha.

The meeting between the pair was set to determine their children's custody. However, the abrupt ending suggests that no concrete solution was reached.

Shakira recently revealed how she compromised her career for Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique and Shakira got into a relationship after the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They first met when Shakira, the Colombian pop star, was recording the tournament's famous theme song, "Waka Waka."

Pique made a cameo appearance in the music video. They started dating soon after and got into a relationship that lasted for more than a decade.

Shakira on Pique:



"One of the two of us had to make a sacrifice. Either he would stop his contract with Barcelona and move to the U.S. with me, where my career is, or I would have to do that. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him."

The Colombian recently told ELLE magazine how she compromised her music career to support Pique in his footballing career:

"It's been tough, not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I try to conceal the situation from them as much as I can. It's really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents' separation. And sometimes, I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I'm going to wake up at some point."

She further added:

"But no, it's real. And what's also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids' father. And see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media." (h/t music-news.com)

She concluded by saying:

"I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain to support him, so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That's all I can say."

