"I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain to support him" - Shakira breaks silence on painful split with Barcelona star Gerard Pique 

Shakira recently opened up on her split with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

The duo were involved in a 12-year-long relationship before parting ways in June. They met during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, and soon they started dating.

Shakira, 45, opened up for the first time about the incident. In an interview with ELLE magazine, the superstar pop singer revealed the difficulties that she had to go through after her painful split with the Spanish World Cup winner:

"It's been tough, not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult, I try to conceal the situation from them as much as I can. It's really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents' separation. And sometimes, I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I'm going to wake up at some point.

"But no, it's real. And what's also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids' father. And see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media." (h/t music-news.com)

She further went on to add how she compromised her own career in a bid to support Pique so that he could continue playing:

"I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain to support him, so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That's all I can say."

Shakira reveals custody battle with Barcelona star Gerard Pique

Barcelona star Gerard Pique with former partner Shakira.

Shakira said that despite her personal feelings toward Gerard Pique, the duo will have to collaborate to ensure that their children grow up properly and have a good life:

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two incredible boys. And I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved."

