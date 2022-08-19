Manchester City star Ruben Dias spotted getting up close and personal with stunning cabaret dancer after breaking up with popstar April Ivy

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias was recently spotted with a stunning new companion following his separation from popstar ex-girlfriend April Ivy. The former Benfica man was seen getting up close and personal with exotic cabaret dancer Ginevra Festa.

According to the Daily Star, the stalwart Manchester City defender was seen soaking up the sun with the stunning dancer off the Balearic islands recently and it seems the two could be in a relationship. Ginevra is a famous and glamorous dancer, with the leggy brunette previously working in Dubai. She is among the performers at the 'world’s most glamorous cabaret', in which dancers, singers, and acrobats entertain guests over dinner.

Diaz had a messy separation with his former partner April. Their separation is even believed to be the source material for April's break up song “Broken Promises” which was released months after their separation.

However, it seems the 25 year old Portugal international is willing to get back in the dating pool and seems to have found a new target for his affections.

The Premier League winner will hope his relationship with the dancer can be less dramatic than his previous one and will focus his energy on retaining the league title. Ruben Dias be well on his way to introducing the football community to a new partner, with the stunning dancer sure to be a fan favorite.

Ruben Dias ignored Jurgen Klopp during Manchester City vs Liverpool in Community Shield

While he might be enjoying a new relationship off the field, the Portuguese man has displayed unsportsmanlike behavior in recent weeks. During Manchester City's clash against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Dias got the opportunity to captain the side.

While he was expected to shake hands with the match officials and others ahead of the match, the defender ignored Jurgen Klopp, who stood right beside him. This can be seen in the footage of the tunnel at the King Power Stadium in Leicester:

Rishi @GundoRole Bro just straight up ignored Klopp Bro just straight up ignored Klopp 😭😭 https://t.co/wUdPfOGjt0

While the Reds manager looked surprised at the snub, he would go on to have the last laugh, beating the Cityzens to mark the beginning of the season with a trophy. The Reds will hope to snatch another trophy from City by beating them to the Premier League title, which eluded Klopp once more last season.

