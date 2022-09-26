Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang meets Kim Kardashian as Chelsea forward and wife attend exclusive Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in style 

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang met with media personality Kim Kardashian whilst attending a fashion show with his wife, as per The Sun.

Aubameyang was present at the exclusive Dolce & Gabbana SS23 show alongside his wife Alysha in Milan on Saturday, September 24.

The Chelsea frontman and his wife showed off their fashion by wearing matching outfits.

The Gabonese forward wore a black and white tracksuit with the Dolce & Gabbana logo scattered all over.

Meanwhile, Alysha wore a long skirt with a sheer long-sleeved top with the same logo emblazoned across it.

The couple then attended another Milan Fashion Week on Sunday where they met up with Kim Kardashian, of whom they grabbed a picture with.

The Chelsea striker shared the snap on his Instagram with the caption:

"Thanks @dolcegabbana & @kimkardashian for having us yesterday night, it was an amazing experience !!"

Aubameyang may have shown off his fashion over the weekend but Blues fans will be hoping he starts impressing for his club.

The veteran striker joined Chelsea from Barcelona for £10.8 million on transfer deadline day.

He has made two appearances and is yet to score for the Stamford Bridge side.

Next up for Graham Potter's side is a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace and Aubameyang will be eager to grab his first goal for the club.

Aubameyang lauds new Chelsea manager Potter

Potter is now in charge at Stamford Bridge

Aubameyang joined the Blues with Thomas Tuchel at the helm; a manager the Gabonese striker knows all too well.

The former Arsenal forward played under the German tactician at Borussia Dortmund before heading to the Premier League in 2018.

He got to play just one fixture under Tuchel for Chelsea before the German was dismissed following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Potter was immediately instilled as the west Londonders' new boss and Aubameyang has been singing the Englishman's praises.

He said (via Sport Illustrated):

"He’s a really positive person. He’s a great character. We will try to learn with him, and to win as soon as possible. It’s going to be easy to adapt. His ideas are very clear."

Potter's first game in charge saw the Blues draw 1-1 with RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

The international break came and with that so did Aubameyang's chance to take a breather and enjoy the Milan Fashion Week.

