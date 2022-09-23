“Please I ask you to understand this, not only for me, but also for our children” – Wanda Nara announces separation from PSG star Mauro Icardi

Argentine actress and model Wanda Nara has confirmed that she and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Mauro Icardi are no longer together.

Footballers' personal lives are often under the spotlight due to the public nature of their work. So much attention is paid to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with their respective partners Antonela Roccuzzo and Georgina Rodriguez.

Similarly, Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara have seen their relationship get a significant amount of media coverage over the years. Nara being a popular personality herself has only seen their alliance attract more eyeballs.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward tied the note with the 35-year-old in May 2014. However, the pair have had a rocky relationship, having considered splitting up on more than one occasion.

Nara put an end to their relationship with Icardi in October last year after the player allegedly cheated on her. The couple, though, cleared the misunderstanding and went on to make peace with each other.

It appears the patch up did not last long as Nara has now announced her separation from Icardi. She described the situation as 'painful', but refused to reveal further details about the split. She wrote in an Instagram story [via The Sun]:

"It is very painful for me to live this moment. But given my exposure and the things that are transcending and the media speculation, it is preferable that they know about it from me."

"I have nothing more to clarify and I am not going to give any kind of detail about this separation. Please, I ask that you understand not only for me, but also for our children."

Apart from being the mother of Icardi's two children, Wanda Nara is also the 29-year-old's agent. It thus remains to be seen how the separation will affect the PSG forward's future as a footballer.

It is worth noting that Icardi is currently settling into life in Turkey, having joined Galatasaray on loan in the summer.

PSG star Mauro Icardi's alliance with Wanda Nara has always been controversial

Wanda Nara was married to former Serie A attacker Maxi Lopez for five years between 2008 and 2013. However, the couple ended up in divorce after they accused each other of marital infedility.

Shortly after her split with Lopez, Nara got into a relationship with Mauro Icardi before eventually getting married in May 2014. The PSG striker met the actress during his friendship with Lopez, who he played with at Sampdoria in 2012-13.

Icardi's relationship with Nara strained his friendship with Lopez. The latter notably refused to shake hands with the 29-year-old when they faced each other during a Serie A match between Sampdoria and Inter Milan in 2014.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far