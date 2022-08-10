"She found out that he had hooked up with a girl and ended it there" - Neymar and Bruna Biancardi reportedly break up because of alleged betrayal by PSG star

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr. has reportedly split up with his partner Bruna Biancardi. The two have stayed quiet on the matter but it is believed that the trouble in paradise started a month or so ago. EXTRA reported that the 30-year-old is guilty of allegedly cheating on his partner with another girl.

The Brazilian pair started dating in 2021, but did not go official with their relationship for months. However, in January 2022, the couple went public for the first time when Biancardi appeared on the PSG superstar's Instagram story. Since then, the two have made frequent appearances on each other's social media and Neymar's girlfriend has also flown between Brazil and Paris on multiple occasions.

However, their relationship is understood to have taken a blow in June when the couple were spending time in Rio de Janeiro. The PSG ace is believed to have hooked up with another woman at his Mangaratiba mansion after Biancardi went to sleep. The social media influencer was unaware of what had happened behind her back, but news of Neymar's reported infidelity soon reached her a couple of days later.

It is understood that Biancardi informed the Parisian forward that they were done on July 1, while the pair were still in Mangaratiba. An EXTRA source who had stayed silent for quite a while finally broke his silence on the matter. He said:

"She found out that he had hooked up with a girl and ended it there. It was an aue. Bruna took her things and left as soon as dawn, not talking to anyone."

Neymar made his last public appearance with his ex on June 28 at an awards show at Copacabana Palace in Rio. Rumors of their split gained traction when the PSG ace was pictured without his engagement ring on July 3, in Sao Paolo while on dinner with Gabriel Medina and his other friends.

Biancardi, meanwhile, stayed away from social media, which is quite unusual for an influencer like her. A few days later, she posted videos training at the gym and was also not sporting her engagement ring, which gave more substance to the news of their break-up.

Neymar starts Ligue 1 campaign on a positive note as PSG brush aside Clermont Foot

Although the Brazilian's personal life has been going through a bumpy phase, he did not let it affect his performance in the season opener against Clermont Foot last week. The 30-year-old scored PSG's first goal of the Ligue 1 campaign in just the ninth minute of the game after old pal Lionel Messi assisted him with a sublime flick.

Neymar then pulled the strings as the primary playmaker for the side, playing Achraf Hakimi a through ball for the wing-back to register the second goal of the night. He registered his second assist of the night from a free-kick scenario when he crossed the ball into the danger area and Marquinhos headed it into the net.

Finally, Neymar returned the favor to Messi for PSG's fourth goal of the night in the 80th minute as the Argentine also got on the scoresheet. Just six minutes later, Messi produced a brilliant bicycle kick to grab his brace and score his team's fifth goal, while Clermont failed to score even one.

