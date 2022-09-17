"There is nothing wrong with man and a little make-up" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez endorsed makeup for men, sharing a sneak peek at his travel essentials in 2019

Undoubtedly, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has a charming personality. In an interview with GQ Sports in October 2019, Alex made a bold statement that raised quite a lot of eyebrows.

While speaking about his travel essentials when he hit the road, he shared the name of the product with the audience called "Complexion Booster Sun Goddess." The product is a blend of sunblock and moisturier.

"So this lotion gives me a little bit of bronze. It also gives me a little bit of sunblock. And a little bit of moisturizer.”

Alex was confident the men were going to love the product.

"All the men around the world are gonna fall in love with this product, I promise you. I’ve been waiting for this product for 20 years."

A-Rod explained how "Complexion Booster Sun Goddess" helped him as a MLB player.

"As a baseball player, we take so much sun, and we take such a beating that if you can have a mixture that can give you moisture, sunblock, and a little bit of color, it is perfect. It beats makeup.”

Alex Rodriguez feels that makeup is just not for the ladies and can be used by men as well.

"There is nothing wrong with man and a little make-up. Trust me, I like it. I do it all the time."

"10 Things Alex Rodriguez Can't Live Without." - @GQ Sports

After endorsing makeup for men in an exclusive GQ interview in the second half of 2019, he launched the product a year and a half later.

Alex Rodriguez teamed up with "Hims & Hers" to launch a makeupline for men in May 2021

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Alex Rodriguez and Hims & Hers collaborated to create the company's first makeup for men in May 2021.

Speaking about his new endeavor, Alex said:

“I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps."

"Alex launches makeup for men." - @New York post

From having a makeupline to being the co-minority owner of an NBA team, Alex Rodriguez is doing it all after his retirement. At the age of 47, he is more active than ever and continues to mint money through his multiple ventures.

