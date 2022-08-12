“They placed their trust in me, and I was able to deliver what they want” – 15-year-old who supplies luxury shoes worth up to £8,000 to future Manchester United stars opens up on business

Henry Moffat, a 15-year-old entrepreneur who supplies luxury shoes to Manchester United's academy stars, has become a sensation after his work brought him into the spotlight.

The fashion enthusiast set up his brand Umi Sneakers on Instagram two years ago. Moffat sources quality footwear and high-end fashion for the likes of James Garner, Cole Palmer, Alejandro Garnacho and many other young talents at Old Trafford.

After serving many United youngsters in the last two years, Moffat has opened up on why he prefers to work with upcoming talents instead of established names. In an interview with Sun Sport, the 15-year-old explained that the plan is to grow with his customers.

"I like to work with academy stars, rather than established ones, with the hope I can be on their journey as they progress through their ranks," he said. "As I get older, they get older with me, and, hopefully, we can stay in touch, and I can help style them."

Talking about the launch of his business, the teenager revealed that winning a pair of Yeezy 350s online and making profits from reselling them inspired him to get started.

"I didn't think about doing this as a business, but when I won a pair of Yeezy 350s I thought about reselling them," he explained. "I ended up making a profit, and it hit me that it would be a good idea for a business."

Moffat had his first United connection when midfielder Isak Hansen-Aaroen ordered his services prior to his Old Trafford switch in 2020. The pair of Jordans Moffat sourced for the player left an impression on other United youngsters who also began to use his services before talents from other clubs joined in.

"Just before Isak Hansen-Aaroen signed for Man Utd, he contacted me online and placed an order," the 15-year-old entreprenuer explained.

"It was then a bit of a snowball-effect, through word-of-mouth other United academy stars got in touch. "In turn, those who were internationals also passed on my details, and I began to get clients from other clubs, including Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea. "They placed their trust in me, and I was able to deliver what they want," he added.

Garnacho is one of Moffat's many customers.

