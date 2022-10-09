Wanda Nara claims ex-Premier League forward hit on her with flirty approach while being married to Mauro Icardi 

Wanda Nara recently claimed that ex-Premier League forward Pablo Daniel Osvaldo hit on her while she was married to Mauro Icardi.

Icardi and Nara's relationship started in a mode of betrayal as Nara was married to Maxi Lopez and had kids with him. However, Lopez shared a close friendship with Icardi.

Nara and Icardi started to get close, resulting in her split with Lopez. Maxi Lopez and Icardi have since shared a poor relationship as they once refused to shake hands before Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria.

However, Osvaldo, a former teammate of Icardi, also reportedly tried to win Nara's heart.

While judging an Argentine reality show, Nara guessed one of the masked singers to be Osvaldo. She said that the singer's attitude resembled that of Osvaldo.

Wanda Nara also said that the forward, who had a stint with Premier League outfit Southampton during the 2014-15 season, tried to be flirty with her. However, his efforts were mistimed as Nara had already tied the knot with Icardi by then.

Osvaldo has represented clubs like AS Roma, Juventus, Southampton, Inter Milan and more throughout the course of his career. He also represented the Italian national team, winning 14 caps for the Azzurris.

Wanda Nara announced split with Mauro Icardi

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly.

Wanda Nara recently confirmed that she has split with Mauro Icardi. The duo previously split in October 2021. However, they seemingly patched things up.

That didn't last long as Wanda Nara announced a couple of weeks ago in an Instagram post that she had split up with Mauro Icardi. Here's what she wrote (via The Sun):

"It is very painful for me to live this moment. But given my exposure and the things that are transcending and the media speculation, it is preferable that they know about it from me. I have nothing more to clarify and I am not going to give any kind of detail about this separation.

"Please, I ask that you understand not only for me, but also for our children."

However, Mauro Icardi rejected the news of the split with an Instagram post of his own. He wrote:

"As I've been asked a thousand times already, let's clear it up from the start….We are not separated. She is finishing this work commitment that she took in Argentina and in a few days we will have her back home, that both the children and I miss her very much.

"Obviously, gossip shows and shows sell them lies and more than two public figures like us."

Poll : 0 votes