MLB Rewind: New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and Tiger Woods teamed up with Roger Federer for a commercial

Former MLB star Derek Jeter once famously teamed up with two towering figures in the world of sport in Tiger Woods and Roger Federer for a Gilette commercial.

Gillette launched a campaign called, "The Walk of Gillette", in April 2009 with Derek Jeter, Tiger Woods, and Roger Federer combining in a 70's setting. The campaign was designed to spark a "Here's to Confidence" movement that pushes customers to register and win a free Fusion Razor.

While Woods is still active on the PGA Tour, Federer stunned the world yesterday after drawing curtains on a stunning 24-year career on the ATP Tour. The Swiss won 103 career singles titles, including 20 Grand Slams during his time. Federer has been out of action since July 2021 after undergoing knee surgery, and will end his career after next week's Laver Cup.

Federer was present at this year's Wimbledon, but was unable to participate due to the knee injury

Despite letting go of Woods and a few more athletes after the campaign, Gillette decided to retain Derek Jeter and Federer for new local marketing campaigns. The duo have both been highly successful in their respective sports, both playing for over two decades.

Derek Jeter's incredible legacy in the MLB

Derek Jeter was drafted by the New York Yankees with the sixth overall pick in the 1992 draft. He took a while to adjust in the minor leagues, but was given an opportunity in May 1995 to replace an injured list of senior players. The Hall of Famer soon had a memorable rookie year and hit .314 with 10 home runs and 78 RBIs.

Jeter's dominance began in 1996. He went on to play until 2014, accomplishing stellar feats in his much celebrated MLB career. Jeter was a 14-time All-Star, five-time World Series champion, one-time World Series MVP, five-time Gold Glove award winner, and five-time Silver Slugger award winner.

He was also voted into the Hall of Fame in 2020, having been inducted a year later while also having his number retired by the Bombers. Last week, he was invited back to Yankee Stadium as the legendary franchise paid tribute to one of the greatest players in their history. Jeter changed the way the game was played and brought a new dimension to baseball in his 20 years in the Bronx.

