Who is Carolina Miarelli? Meet Liverpool recruit Arthur Melo’s stunning Brazilian girlfriend who is also a woman of many talents including dentistry and poker

Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day (September 1). With Arthur in town, Liverpool fans could very soon see his stunning girlfriend Carolina Miarelli cheering on from the Anfield stands.

Miarelli, 30, is supposedly a woman of many talents. She is a keen poker player, does a lot of photoshoots, has a passion for journalism, is a fitness freak, and also has a degree in dentistry. In June, Carolina posed with a pile of casino chips for her Instagram followers, claiming that she had won it playing the game for the first time.

The Brazilian beauty's Instagram post read:

“The joy of the person who won the Poker Tournament in Vegas for the first time playing poker in his life”

Her Instagram profile is full of stunning photos of herself in exotic locations and gorgeous outfits. In a 2019 interview (via Daily Star), she shed some light on her hectic routine. She said:

“My routine is very crazy, but I love all this madness I live in. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday I can go to the [dentistry] office, and from Thursday to Sunday, I dedicate myself to Faustão [ballet]. As I am autonomous, it is easier to achieve this flexibility.”

She also admitted to performing cosmetic surgeries on driver Nelson Piquet and footballer Igor Liziero.

Clearly a woman of a plethora of talents, she has seemingly slowed down and is primarily focusing on her modeling career. Judging by her exponentially increasing number of Instagram followers (295K), her modeling career could be a wildly successful one.

Arthur could make his Liverpool debut this week

The Brazil international was left on the bench as Liverpool frustratedly endured a goalless draw at Goodison Park on Saturday (September 3). However, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of the Reds’ Champions League Group A encounter with Napoli (September 7), Arthur could make his debut for his new employers.

Considering the form Harvey Elliot is in right now, it is unlikely that Arthur will dethrone him. Thiago, thanks to his experience in the competition, could also be in the starting XI. Fabinho, on the other hand, might be a shoo-in as a defensive midfielder.

Arthur has already agreed the potential, future contract in case LFC will trigger the clause. Liverpool will have €37.5m buy option clause for Arthur in June, not mandatory - LFC have negotiated with Juve the possibility of paying the clause in two years.Arthur has already agreed the potential, future contract in case LFC will trigger the clause. Liverpool will have €37.5m buy option clause for Arthur in June, not mandatory - LFC have negotiated with Juve the possibility of paying the clause in two years. 🔴🇧🇷 #LFC Arthur has already agreed the potential, future contract in case LFC will trigger the clause. https://t.co/HPigEPCwDs

If the former Barcelona man gets his debut, it is unlikely to be as a starter. He must make the desired impact off the bench if and when Jurgen Klopp decides to introduce him.

