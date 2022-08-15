Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and Shakira embroiled in battle over luxurious private plane - Reports

The most high-profile split in football continues to drag on between Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and Shakira. The couple announced they would be separating on June 4 after being together for almost 12 years.

The pair have now begun the process of splitting their assets between themselves. However, as with most cases, the process has been far from smooth. The Colombian singer and Catalan footballer were reportedly recently embroiled in a battle to secure custody of their children. Now, according to AS, they are locked in a battle for their private jet which has an estimated worth of £20 million.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Gerard Piqué could have a gross salary of €52m next season, but he would be willing to play for Barcelona for free. Hero. Gerard Piqué could have a gross salary of €52m next season, but he would be willing to play for Barcelona for free. Hero. https://t.co/0TZqumNJcs

The jet in question is a Learjet 60XR, which can accommodate up to ten passengers inside, and both Shakira and Pique want the asset for themselves. The jet has also undergone modifications to make it more suitable for both them and their children and as a result both parties' legal teams have been sent out to secure the jet. It remains unclear at this time who will take custody of the jet, but a protracted legal dispute is expected.

Pique will hope to resolve his split from Shakira as peacefully as possible with the new season already underway. His experience will likely be needed and valued in the Barcelona changing room. However, with the custody his children and assets on the line, the football star might have a lot on his mind in these opening weeks of the season.

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi Say what you about his “intentions”, but Gerard Piqué is a Barça legend and his wage reduction is helping us start our season PROPERLY! Say what you about his “intentions”, but Gerard Piqué is a Barça legend and his wage reduction is helping us start our season PROPERLY! https://t.co/p7wEXzjiZj

As for the beautiful Colombian singer, she will hope to keep hold of her children and move forward following a long relationship with Pique. Shakira will hope her legal team can succeed and help her secure this private jet.

Barcelona star Pique could see ex-partner Shakira face eight years in prison

Shakira's problems do not seem to be ending anytime soon. The Colombian pop star has been charged with tax fraud, having failed to pay approximately €14.5 million in taxes from 2014 to 2018. The prosecutors, according to NPR, intend to push for an eight-year sentencing. However, the star singer wants to defend herself and has reportedly pushed against accepting a settlement deal.

ICIJ @ICIJorg bit.ly/3BBIdbO Prosecutors are calling for an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine against Shakira in a $15.5 million tax fraud case after the pop star rejected a settlement deal with Spanish authorities earlier this year. #PandoraPapers Prosecutors are calling for an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine against Shakira in a $15.5 million tax fraud case after the pop star rejected a settlement deal with Spanish authorities earlier this year. #PandoraPapers bit.ly/3BBIdbO

If events in court take a turn for the worse, Shakira may have to rely on her Barcelona superstar ex-partner to hold off on the separation of assets.

