Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's influencer daughter Lilly-Ella finds love with Irish mob boss' son - Reports 

Lilly Gerrard, the daughter of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, is reportedly dating the son of a notorious Irish mob boss.

According to The Sun, the 18-year-old influencer recently returned from a sun-soaked holiday in Ibizia where she was spotted with Lee Bryne. Lee is the son of Liam Byrne, who is reportedly the head of a drug cartel's operations in Britain and Ireland.

The report ensures to make clear that neither are involved in any criminal activity or with the gang. Gerrard has been seeing Bryne, a 23-year-old, since April and the pair were spotted on the party island with friends.

Pictures were shared online of the couple's holiday, including a shot of Lee looking out towards the ocean. Lilly also posted a picture of the pair enjoying a flight together on a private jet before their break.

The report also claims that Lilly and Lee have been enjoying dates and Gerrard often visits his apartment in Formby, in Liverpool. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was recently pictured alongside Lee's father Liam on a video call.

The Sun goes on to report that Bryne is a close associate of Irish businessman Daniel Kinahan. The 45-year-old has been linked to money laundering and a multi-million-pound drug smuggling ring in the UK.

In 2018, The Sun reported that Ireland's High Court heard that Bryne was a 'close and trusted associate and lieutenant' of Kinahan. They added that he was at 'the very top tier' of organized crime.

In January, Lee was given a warning by Merseyside Police for crashing his £80,000 BMW M3 on the M62.

According to The Mail, the former England and Liverpool midfielder could be seen on mobile phone footage while speaking to a fan on a video call. The 42-year-old manager can be seen kissing the screen while mob boss Bryne gives a thumbs up.

The video also shows Byrne offering to organize a dinner while the Premier League manager says he will get him to a game at Anfield.

The article makes it clear that Gerrard has no involvement in crime and there is no suggestion that he has any knowledge of criminal activities. The Mail attempted to get a response from the former Rangers manager but they did not receive a reply.

