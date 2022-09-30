“Thanks to you, I want to tell my therapist that I have recovered” – Italian actress makes remark on TV about seeking help after relationship with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri's former partner Ambra Angiolini recently stated that she needed to see a therapist following her split with the Italian coach.

Angiolini is an actress and is the judge on the reality TV show X-factor. The 45-year-old made the comments after being impressed by a contestant's performance in a recent episode of the show. She said (via Football Italia):

"Hadn’t I seen a therapist for 12 months due to my last ex-partner, you’d be the next surely. But today, thanks to you, I want to tell my therapist that I have recovered."

Allegri, 55, is currently going through a court case with his former wife Claudia Ughi.

To add to his woes, the Italian manager is struggling professionally as well. The Old Lady have been rather laclusture in their performances on the pitch so far this season.

They currently sit in eighth spot in the Serie A table, having collected only ten points from their first seven league games of the season.

The club parted ways with Paulo Dybala this summer with the Argentine joining AS Roma. Denis Zakaria made a loan move to Premier League outfit Chelsea. Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini's time at the club also came to an end as the player joined the MLS outfit Los Angeles FC. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt ended his time at the club, leaving for Bayern Munich.

Paul Pogba has been a notable summer arrival as the Frenchman returned to the club on a free transfer once again from Manchester United. But the 29-year-old suffered a meniscus injury during the pre-season and has gone under the knife since.

Paul Pogba opens up on his return to Juventus

Paul Pogba in action for Juventus

Paul Pogba had previously had a very successful stint in Turin. While speaking about his decision to rejoin the Bianconeri, here's what the 29-year-old midfielder said to GQ Italia (via GOAL):

“I like to think and say that it is my heart that made the choice to come back to Juventus. It was also maybe the right time to come back here. The last three years in Manchester, also conditioned by injuries, did not go the way I wanted, it's not a mystery."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far