2-time Indy 500 champ Takuma Sato bowled over by "phenomenal" F1 experience at Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato has had an amazing experience at the 2025 Monterey Motorsports Reunion. The former F1 driver shared his experience after driving a 1000+ hp 1986 Williams FW11-Honda F1 machine.The Monterey Motorsports Reunion is an annual event that takes place at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. One of the main intentions behind the event is to make sure to have a stage where the historic racecars can compete.Takuma Sato, who is a legend in the world of motorsports, got to drive the Williams FW11-Honda F1 machine, and after his outing at the Laguna Seca racetrack, he described his experience via an interaction with insider Marshall Pruett. He said:&quot;Just phenomenal, you know, I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who made it happen. Obviously, the Williams heritage made this car fantastically restored in a couple of months ago from top to bottom. And in fact, we've seen Nigel himself draw with this car, his original car at the Goodwood, a few weeks ago.&quot;&quot;That's good enough, you know, already. To bring the car here to Monterey, it's such a historical place with such a historical car, you know, the Constructors Championship winning car back in 1986, right? It is just amazing, and when you warm up the engine in a garage, the people just never expected the energy of this engine,&quot; he added.In the 1986 Formula 1 season, Nigel Mansell secured second place in the drivers' standings, driving the FW11, whereas the team lifted the Constructors title, as already mentioned by Takuma Sato.Takuma Sato secured second place in 2025 Indy 500 qualifyingWhile the 48-year-old Takuma Sato has had the time of his life driving the iconic FW11 at the 2025 Monterey Motorsports Reunion, he sparkled his magic in May on the racetrack at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, securing a sensational second-place finish in the qualifying session.While driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Sato missed out on pole against the IndyCar rookie and PREMA Racing driver Robert Shwartzman, and after the end of the fiercely contested qualifying session, he said (via Honda Racing):&quot;Firstly, huge congrats to HRC. Everyone has been working together. Especially after a very difficult, challenging year, I think HRC did a phenomenal job to come back from it.&quot;Despite starting the 2025 Indy 500 from the second position, Takuma Sato went backwards in the 200-lap oval race and was just able to scrape into the top 10 with a P9 finish. He ended his outing behind the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing challenger of Conor Daly.In the process of doing so, he even led 51 laps and had to go through a run of five pit stops to make it to the end. The event was won by then-three-time IndyCar champion and the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Alex Palou.