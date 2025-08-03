  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • Paris Olympics 2024
  • After an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, Chris Robinson reveals preparing differently for the USATF National Championships

After an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, Chris Robinson reveals preparing differently for the USATF National Championships

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 03, 2025 04:46 GMT
Chris Robinson opens up about his preparation after the wardrobe malfunction overseas [Image Source : Chris Robinson
Chris Robinson opens up about his preparation after the wardrobe malfunction overseas [Image Source : Chris Robinson's Instagram]

After a not-so-impressive experience at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in June 2025, American hurdler revealed his preparations for the USATF National Outdoor Championships. Robinson overcame his personal best timing at the Tom Jones Memorial Classic in 2024 to make it to the finals of the men's 400m hurdles event.

Ad

In his conversation with Citius Mag, Robinson talked about how he made it to the finals.

"It felt very smooth. Uh, just a little breather. Uh, trying to get something down before tomorrow, come back and come harder for the finals. Uh, I mean of course it's not easy, but for me, I was just out there having fun," he said [0:09 onwards].
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Robinson couldn't hold his laughter when asked how he handled himself after the wardrobe malfunction at the Ostrava meet.

"I definitely did. I had to do some jumps in the room, you know, but uh as y'all can see, it came out fine," he replied [1:05 onwards].

Chris Robinson stood third overall in the heats, with a new personal best timing of 47.76 seconds. He was only behind Caleb Dean and Olympic champion Rai Benjamin, who qualified with timings of 47.76 seconds and 47.45 seconds, respectively.

Ad

All about the incident that happened with Chris Robinson at the Ostrava Golden Spike Meet

All about the incident at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet [Image Source: Chris Robinson&#039;s Instagram]
All about the incident at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet [Image Source: Chris Robinson's Instagram]

After securing the third position at the 400m hurdles event in the Philadelphia leg of the Grand Slam Track league, Chris Robinson tried his luck at the prestigious Ostrava Golden Spike meet. The athletic meet is organized annually at the Městský Stadion in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Ad

According to multiple media reports, Robinson led for most of the race. However, he felt that his private parts stood exposed each time he crossed the hurdle, so the hurdler had to adjust his shorts five times during the race.

Ad

Despite the awkward situation, Chris Robinson won the event with a seasonal best timing of 48.05 seconds. This was just one-tenth below his previous personal best timing of 47.95 seconds, which he recorded at the Tom Jones Memorial Classic event in Gainesville, Florida, in April 2024.

Chris Robinson previously represented Team USA at the World Athletic Relays held in May in Guangzhou, China. He was part of the mixed 4x400m relay team, comprising Courtney Okolo, Johnnie Blockburger, and Lynna Irby-Jackson, and won the gold medal with a new championship record of 3:09.54 seconds.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications