After an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, Chris Robinson reveals preparing differently for the USATF National Championships

After a not-so-impressive experience at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in June 2025, American hurdler revealed his preparations for the USATF National Outdoor Championships. Robinson overcame his personal best timing at the Tom Jones Memorial Classic in 2024 to make it to the finals of the men's 400m hurdles event.In his conversation with Citius Mag, Robinson talked about how he made it to the finals.&quot;It felt very smooth. Uh, just a little breather. Uh, trying to get something down before tomorrow, come back and come harder for the finals. Uh, I mean of course it's not easy, but for me, I was just out there having fun,&quot; he said [0:09 onwards].Robinson couldn't hold his laughter when asked how he handled himself after the wardrobe malfunction at the Ostrava meet.&quot;I definitely did. I had to do some jumps in the room, you know, but uh as y'all can see, it came out fine,&quot; he replied [1:05 onwards].Chris Robinson stood third overall in the heats, with a new personal best timing of 47.76 seconds. He was only behind Caleb Dean and Olympic champion Rai Benjamin, who qualified with timings of 47.76 seconds and 47.45 seconds, respectively.All about the incident that happened with Chris Robinson at the Ostrava Golden Spike MeetAll about the incident at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet [Image Source: Chris Robinson's Instagram]After securing the third position at the 400m hurdles event in the Philadelphia leg of the Grand Slam Track league, Chris Robinson tried his luck at the prestigious Ostrava Golden Spike meet. The athletic meet is organized annually at the Městský Stadion in Ostrava, Czech Republic.According to multiple media reports, Robinson led for most of the race. However, he felt that his private parts stood exposed each time he crossed the hurdle, so the hurdler had to adjust his shorts five times during the race.Despite the awkward situation, Chris Robinson won the event with a seasonal best timing of 48.05 seconds. This was just one-tenth below his previous personal best timing of 47.95 seconds, which he recorded at the Tom Jones Memorial Classic event in Gainesville, Florida, in April 2024.Chris Robinson previously represented Team USA at the World Athletic Relays held in May in Guangzhou, China. He was part of the mixed 4x400m relay team, comprising Courtney Okolo, Johnnie Blockburger, and Lynna Irby-Jackson, and won the gold medal with a new championship record of 3:09.54 seconds.