Chris Robinson secures impressive victory at Ostrava Golden Spike despite wardrobe malfunction

American hurdler Chris Robinson secured an impressive victory at the Ostrava Golden Spike Meet 2025 despite a wardrobe malfunction. Robinson fell short of his personal best by one-tenth of a second in the men's 400m hurdles race.

According to multiple media reports, Robinson was leading the way in the 400m hurdles race. However, he felt that his private parts stood exposed after crossing each hurdle. The hurdler had to adjust his shorts five times during the race.

Despite the awkward situation, Robinson continued to run the race and won it in a seasonal best time of 48.05 seconds, only 0.1 second below his personal best time of 47.95 seconds.

Matheus Lima of Brazil stood second overall at the 400m hurdles event, with a time of 48.11 seconds. On the other hand, Vit Muller of the Czech Republic stood third, with an overall timing of 48.41 seconds.

Chris Robinson had last participated at the Grand Slam Track League meet held in Philadelphia last month. The 24-year-old hurdler stood second in the 400m event with a time of 45.62 seconds. In the 400m hurdles event, Robinson clocked an impressive 48.76 seconds as he finished third overall in the event.

Who is Chris Robinson?

Chris Robinson is an American track and field athlete who specializes in the 400m dash, the 400m hurdles, and the mixed 4x400m relay events, respectively. Robinson was born on February 19, 2001.

Robinson completed his primary education at the James S. Rickards High School in the town of Tallahassee, Florida. He later pursued his higher studies at the University of Alabama.

Robinson earned his first significant victory at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in 2023. The then 22-year-old athlete won the 400m hurdles event with a personal best timing of 48.12 seconds. He won the 400m hurdles event at the SEC Championships, though he finished second to Caleb Dean at the NCAA Championships finals in 2024. Robinson also tried his luck at the USATF Olympic Trials held at Eugene in Oregon but ultimately finished infourth position.

Despite the setback, Robinson continued to work harder. He was selected for the mixed relay team, which would represent the USA at the World Athletics Relays, which was held this year in Guangzhou. The quartet of Robinson, Courtney Okolo, Johnnie Blockburger, and Lynna-Irby Jackson clocked a world-leading time of 3:09.54 minutes to win the gold medal.

