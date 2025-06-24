Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 Results: Femke Bol suffers defeat, Gout Gout wins first race on European soil

The 2025 Ostrava Golden Spike was held on Tuesday, July 24, at the Městský Stadion. The competition was graced by several talented athletes, including Femke Bol, Grant Holloway, Neeraj Chopra, and Salwa Eid Naser, among others.
The event saw the 110m hurdles Olympic champion, Holloway, face defeat against his countryman, Dylan Beard. Australia's teen prodigy, Gout Gout, won the 200m field during the 2025 Ostrava Golden Spike after clocking 20.02 seconds.
Competing in the 400m flat, Bol faced defeat at the hands of Eid Naser, who topped the charts in 49.15 seconds. The Dutch athlete finished third eventually at the Ostrava Golden Spike in 49.98 seconds. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra won the javelin throw event with a throw of 85.29m, defeating his close competitor, Anderson Peters.
On that note, let's take a look at the winners of various events from the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 in the Czech Republic.
Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Results of all the events
Here are the top finishes from the 2025 Ostrava Golden Spike:
Javelin Throw women's:
- Adriana Vilagos, Serbia- 64.87m
- Haruka Kitaguchi, Japan- 63.88
- Andrea Zelezna, Czech Republic- 60.63
- Petra Sicakova, Czech Republic- 58.60
- Ziyi Yan, China- 57.08
800m sprint women's:
- Soukaina Hajji, Morocco- 2:00.09
- Kimberley Ficenec, Czech Republic- 2:00.98
- Charlotte Dumas, France- 2:01.60
- Honour Finley, USA- 2:01.86
- Alica Schmidt, Germany- 2:05.06
800m sprint women's second finals:
- Prudence Sekgodiso, South Africa- 1:57.16
- Oratile Nowe, Botswana- 1:57.49
- Nigist Getachew, Ethiopia- 1:58.02
- Worknesh Mesele, Ethiopia- 1:58.40
- Anna Wielgosz, Poland- 1:58.69
800m sprint men's:
- Filip Ostrowski, Poland- 1:44.74
- Patryk Sieradzki, Poland- 1:45.06
- Tumo Nkape, Botswana- 1:45.13
- Catalin Tecuceanu, Italy- 1:45.42
- Giovanni Lazarro, Italy- 1:45.69
800m sprint men's second finals:
- Peter Bol, Australia- 1:43.80
- Marino Bloudek, Croatia- 1:44.02
- Abdelati El Guesse, Morocco- 1:44.19
- Nicholas Kiplangat Kebenei, Kenya- 1:44.37
- Jakub Dudycha, Czech Republic- 1:44.48
1500m men's:
- Jose Carlos Pinto, Portugal- 3:34.19
- Wegene Adisu, Ethiopia- 3:35.67
- Titouan Le Grix, France- 3:35.73
- Maciej Wyderka, Poland- 3:35.81
- Kieran Lumb, Canada- 3:36.14
1500m men's second finals:
- Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech, Kenya- 3:39.05
- Isaac Nader, Portugal- 3:29.37
- Josh Hoey, USA- 3:29.75
- Cameron Myers, Australia- 3:29.80
- Narve Gilje Nordas, Norway- 3:30.73
Pole Vault women's:
- Amalie Svabikova, Czech Republic- 4.66m
- Juliana De Menis Campos, Brazil- 4.66
- Tina Sutej, Slovakia- 4.56
- Kitty Friele Faye, Norway- 4.36
- Marleen Mulla, Estonia- 4.26
400m Hurdles men's:
- Chris Robinson, USA- 48.05
- Matheus Lima, Brazil- 48.11
- Vit Muller, Czech Republic- 48.41
- Seamus Derbyshire, Great Britain- 48.73
- Ismail Doudai Abakar, Qatar- 48.75
400m sprint men's:
- Daniel Segers, Belgium- 44.63
- Samuel Reardon, Great Britain- 44.99
- Christoper Morales Williams, Canada- 45.10
- Jonas Phijffers, Netherlands- 45.13
- Oleksandr Pohorilko, Ukraine- 45.54
100m sprint women's:
- Thelma Davis, Liberia- 10.91
- Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Cote d'Ivorie- 10.92
- Zoe Hobbs, New Zealand- 10.94
- Amy Hunt, Great Britain- 11.08
- Cambrea Sturgis, USA- 11.19
110m Hurdles men's:
- Dylan Beard, USA- 13.13
- Grant Holloway, USA- 13.13
- Enzo Diessl, Austria- 13.25
- Eric Edwards, USA- 13.26
- Oumar Dudai Abakar, Qatar- 13.47
100m Hurdles women's:
- Tobi Amusan, Nigeria- 12.45
- Viktoria Forster, Slovakia- 12.74
- Sarah Lavin, Ireland- 12.76
- Karin Stremetz, Austria- 12.83
- Anna Toth, Hungary- 12.86
High Jump men's:
- Dmytro Nikitin, Ukraine- 2.24m
- Jan Stefela, Czech Republic- 2.24
- Marco Fasinotti, Italy- 2.20
- Jef Vermeiren, Belgium- 2.20
- Tihomir Ivanov, Bulgaria- 2.20
200m Men's:
- Gout Gout, Australia- 20.02
- Reynier Mena, Cuba- 20.19
- Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Great Britain- 20.60
- Tomas Nemejc, Czech Republic- 20.69
- Ondrej Macik, Czech Republic- 20,78
Shot Put Men's:
- Leonardo Fabbri, Italy- 21.70
- Zane Weir, Italy- 21.39
- Jordan Geist, USA-21.09
- Wictor Petersson, Sweden- 20.80
- Kunrod Bukowiecki, Poland- 20.44
Javelin Throw Men's:
- Neeraj Chopra, India- 85.29m
- Smit Douw, South Africa- 84.12
- Anderson Peters, Grenada- 83.63
- Toni Keranen, Finland- 82.26
- Martin Konecny, Czech Republic- 80.59
400m Women's:
- Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain- 49.15
- Lynna-Irby Jackson, 49.82
- Femke Bol, Netherlands- 49.98
- Natalia Bukowiecka, Poland- 50.21
- Martina Weil, Chile- 50.52