Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 Results: Femke Bol suffers defeat, Gout Gout wins first race on European soil

The 2025 Ostrava Golden Spike was held on Tuesday, July 24, at the Městský Stadion. The competition was graced by several talented athletes, including Femke Bol, Grant Holloway, Neeraj Chopra, and Salwa Eid Naser, among others.

Ad

The event saw the 110m hurdles Olympic champion, Holloway, face defeat against his countryman, Dylan Beard. Australia's teen prodigy, Gout Gout, won the 200m field during the 2025 Ostrava Golden Spike after clocking 20.02 seconds.

Competing in the 400m flat, Bol faced defeat at the hands of Eid Naser, who topped the charts in 49.15 seconds. The Dutch athlete finished third eventually at the Ostrava Golden Spike in 49.98 seconds. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra won the javelin throw event with a throw of 85.29m, defeating his close competitor, Anderson Peters.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at the winners of various events from the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 in the Czech Republic.

Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Results of all the events

Here are the top finishes from the 2025 Ostrava Golden Spike:

Javelin Throw women's:

Adriana Vilagos, Serbia- 64.87m Haruka Kitaguchi, Japan- 63.88 Andrea Zelezna, Czech Republic- 60.63 Petra Sicakova, Czech Republic- 58.60 Ziyi Yan, China- 57.08

800m sprint women's:

Ad

Soukaina Hajji, Morocco- 2:00.09 Kimberley Ficenec, Czech Republic- 2:00.98 Charlotte Dumas, France- 2:01.60 Honour Finley, USA- 2:01.86 Alica Schmidt, Germany- 2:05.06

800m sprint women's second finals:

Prudence Sekgodiso, South Africa- 1:57.16 Oratile Nowe, Botswana- 1:57.49 Nigist Getachew, Ethiopia- 1:58.02 Worknesh Mesele, Ethiopia- 1:58.40 Anna Wielgosz, Poland- 1:58.69

800m sprint men's:

Filip Ostrowski, Poland- 1:44.74 Patryk Sieradzki, Poland- 1:45.06 Tumo Nkape, Botswana- 1:45.13 Catalin Tecuceanu, Italy- 1:45.42 Giovanni Lazarro, Italy- 1:45.69

800m sprint men's second finals:

Peter Bol, Australia- 1:43.80 Marino Bloudek, Croatia- 1:44.02 Abdelati El Guesse, Morocco- 1:44.19 Nicholas Kiplangat Kebenei, Kenya- 1:44.37 Jakub Dudycha, Czech Republic- 1:44.48

Ad

1500m men's:

Jose Carlos Pinto, Portugal- 3:34.19 Wegene Adisu, Ethiopia- 3:35.67 Titouan Le Grix, France- 3:35.73 Maciej Wyderka, Poland- 3:35.81 Kieran Lumb, Canada- 3:36.14

1500m men's second finals:

Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech, Kenya- 3:39.05 Isaac Nader, Portugal- 3:29.37 Josh Hoey, USA- 3:29.75 Cameron Myers, Australia- 3:29.80 Narve Gilje Nordas, Norway- 3:30.73

Pole Vault women's:

Amalie Svabikova, Czech Republic- 4.66m Juliana De Menis Campos, Brazil- 4.66 Tina Sutej, Slovakia- 4.56 Kitty Friele Faye, Norway- 4.36 Marleen Mulla, Estonia- 4.26

400m Hurdles men's:

Chris Robinson, USA- 48.05 Matheus Lima, Brazil- 48.11 Vit Muller, Czech Republic- 48.41 Seamus Derbyshire, Great Britain- 48.73 Ismail Doudai Abakar, Qatar- 48.75

Ad

400m sprint men's:

Daniel Segers, Belgium- 44.63 Samuel Reardon, Great Britain- 44.99 Christoper Morales Williams, Canada- 45.10 Jonas Phijffers, Netherlands- 45.13 Oleksandr Pohorilko, Ukraine- 45.54

100m sprint women's:

Thelma Davis, Liberia- 10.91 Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Cote d'Ivorie- 10.92 Zoe Hobbs, New Zealand- 10.94 Amy Hunt, Great Britain- 11.08 Cambrea Sturgis, USA- 11.19

110m Hurdles men's:

Dylan Beard, USA- 13.13 Grant Holloway, USA- 13.13 Enzo Diessl, Austria- 13.25 Eric Edwards, USA- 13.26 Oumar Dudai Abakar, Qatar- 13.47

100m Hurdles women's:

Tobi Amusan, Nigeria- 12.45 Viktoria Forster, Slovakia- 12.74 Sarah Lavin, Ireland- 12.76 Karin Stremetz, Austria- 12.83 Anna Toth, Hungary- 12.86

Ad

High Jump men's:

Dmytro Nikitin, Ukraine- 2.24m Jan Stefela, Czech Republic- 2.24 Marco Fasinotti, Italy- 2.20 Jef Vermeiren, Belgium- 2.20 Tihomir Ivanov, Bulgaria- 2.20

200m Men's:

Gout Gout, Australia- 20.02 Reynier Mena, Cuba- 20.19 Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Great Britain- 20.60 Tomas Nemejc, Czech Republic- 20.69 Ondrej Macik, Czech Republic- 20,78

Shot Put Men's:

Leonardo Fabbri, Italy- 21.70 Zane Weir, Italy- 21.39 Jordan Geist, USA-21.09 Wictor Petersson, Sweden- 20.80 Kunrod Bukowiecki, Poland- 20.44

Javelin Throw Men's:

Neeraj Chopra, India- 85.29m Smit Douw, South Africa- 84.12 Anderson Peters, Grenada- 83.63 Toni Keranen, Finland- 82.26 Martin Konecny, Czech Republic- 80.59

Ad

400m Women's:

Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain- 49.15 Lynna-Irby Jackson, 49.82 Femke Bol, Netherlands- 49.98 Natalia Bukowiecka, Poland- 50.21 Martina Weil, Chile- 50.52

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More