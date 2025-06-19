After early season setback, Grant Holloway draws confidence from past success ahead of Paris Diamond League

Elite athlete Grant Holloway recently shared his thoughts on building confidence from past achievements ahead of his Paris Diamond League race. The reigning Paris Olympic champion in the 110m hurdles went through an early-season setback.

At the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League, Grant Holloway registered the tenth position in the 110m hurdles race, clocking the race in 13.72 seconds. He withdrew from the Shanghai Diamond League due to his struggles with a knee injury. At the 2025 World Indoor Championship in Nanjing, he won the gold medal in the 60m race. He is all set to compete in the 2024 Paris Diamond League.

During his press conference on June 19, 2025, he shared his thoughts on drawing confidence from past successes and the competitive environment in short hurdles at Diamond League meetings.

"Paris means a lot. Last August, I won my first Olympic gold, I'm always going to enjoy coming to Paris just based off the memories. But this track in particular, you know I was able to run 12:98 in 2023. That kind of like propelled me forward for what was to come, closer towards that World Championship year," Holloway shared.

Holloway is anticipating a "fierce battle" as the curtains drop for the eagerly anticipated event in Paris.

"Being able to secure my third outdoor world title, so, just Paris in general is a great place for me to go out, compete, have a little bit of fun, let my hair down not literally but and just see what happens. The thing about the hurdles is none of us are scared of anybody. In the sprint event you can kind of dictate where you wanna go but with the hurdlers I feel like at every Diamond League is gonna be a fierce battle," he added.

Throughout his notable career, the three-time World Championship gold medalist has won nine Diamond League meetings.

Grant Holloway opens his season with an impressive feat at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Grant Holloway at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

The prominent hurdler and sprinter, Grant Holloway, captured the first position at the 2025 Boston New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. He clinched his fourth back-to-back victory in the 60m, clocking the race in 7.42 seconds. With the win, he remains unbeaten in eleven indoor seasons.

The two-time Olympic medalist was honoured with the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year Award in 2024. Apart from his Olympic and World Championship feats, he has three gold medals from the World Indoor Championships.

He completed his notable collegiate career with the University of Florida, representing the Florida Gators track and field team. He was named NCAA Champion in the 60m and 110m hurdles three times and was one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the program.

