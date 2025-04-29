After shocking 10th-place finish, Grant Holloway pulls out of Diamond League circuit in Shanghai

American sprinter Grant Holloway has withdrawn from the Shanghai Diamond League set to get underway on May 3rd.

Holloway last competed at the Xiamen Diamond League on April 26th, where he shockingly finished in 10th place in the Men's 110m hurdles event. This marked the first time in two years that Holloway lost consecutive races at the Diamond League 110m hurdles.

Holloway will be replaced by Eric Edwards, who is a Pan American U20 Champion. Many will be wondering why Holloway has opted out of the Diamond League in Shanghai, considering his dominance in the 110m hurdles event. The sprinter has racked up nine Diamond League meeting wins, and also became a Diamond League Champion in 2022.

Grant Holloway also spoke earlier in an interview with the Diamond League about how excited he was to compete in Shanghai. The American is the second-fastest athlete ever to compete in the 110m hurdles, running a personal-best time of 12.81 seconds at the US Olympic Trials in 2021.

Grant Holloway discusses knee injury that he suffered at the start of this season

Grant Holloway at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing, 2025 - Source: Getty

USA track star Grant Holloway recently revealed that he suffered a knee injury at the beginning of the 2025 indoor season. Holloway recently won his third consecutive gold medal in the men's 60-meter hurdles at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships held in Nanjing, China.

Holloway revealed on the Beyond The Records podcast that he struggled with a knee injury this season, saying (6:08 onwards):

"I started off this indoor season kind of with like a knee injury. Funny story, I had 435 front squat on my back with Sean in the weight room, my strength and conditioning coach. And I could literally hear my knee kind of like popping as I was going down and coming up and I was like: "is that my knee?" and like I didn't think anything of it and then 30 minutes later my knee is swelled up like a balloon."

"At Boston when we ran I actually had Kinesio tape on that general area to kind of stop the swelling and give me a little bit of comfort, but I think this whole indoor season, you know no excuses but I think I was kind of guarding that knee you know just to protect it from like not being hurt or vice versa and I think that kind of played a huge part into you know what this indoor season kind of was for me."

Grant Holloway is a co-host on the Beyond The Records podcast alongside Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin.

