USA's Cordell Tinch makes feelings known after beating Grant Holloway at Diamond League season opener

USA track star Cordell Tinch sealed the gold medal in the 110m hurdles at the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League, beating Olympic champion Grant Holloway, who finished last. Tinch was followed closely behind by Japan's Rachid Muratake and China's Liu Junxi, who finished second and third respectively. Tinch finished with a world leading time of 13.06s.

Tinch is regarded as one of the top track prospects in the nation, and attended Pittsburg State University, where he became the first athlete in NCAA Division II history to record three individual event national titles at the same championship. He made his breakthrough at Bay Port High School, where he won two state championships.

Tinch reflected on his win in an official interview with the Xiamen Diamond League, saying:

"After winning. Yes, but when I watch it back I will probably have a bunch of critiques. As of now, we are okay with it. I do not think it was. I do not think it was very clean early on, but again I am gonna have to watch it back. Everything is such a blur when the gun goes off. Absolutely, it always makes you happy when you run some early, but I did the same thing last year and ended up getting hurt so I gotta make sure the body is healthy to keep building off of this."

"We have tweaked a lot, but also I think the experience is part of it. Learning how everything works and making sure we travel, we go to the right things, and that I do not start training too early or too late. There is a lot of things we changed. Just happy to have a good group of people around me."

This marks Cordell Tinch's first major international medal in what is set to be a very exciting few years ahead for the rising track star.

Cordell Tinch used to sell cell phones during the pandemic

Cordell Tinch at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, 2023 - Source: Getty

American track sensation Cordell Tinch is now regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in the nation - but before his meteoric rise to the top, the Diamond League gold medalist used to sell cell phones in the pandemic. Tinch took a break from college when the pandemic hit, and worked odd jobs to focus on his mental health.

Tinch and his mother, Elizabeth Simmons, struggled with a period of homelessness. He would later go on to see success in his high school years, where he won two state championships and set the WIAA Division I state record in the triple jump.

Now aged 24, Cordell Tinch is pushing the boundaries of what he can do as he looks to capture more major international triumphs.

