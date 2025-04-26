Xiamen Diamond League 2025 Results: Olympic champ Grant Holloway faces huge lose, Karsten Warholm breaks own world record

The Xiamen Diamond League was the inaugural meet of the 2025 Diamond League season, concluding on Saturday, April 26. The event featured many epic clashes between some of the world's biggest track and field stars.

Ad

Karsten Warholm opened his season on a high note, shattering his own world record in the 300m hurdles with a remarkable 33.05s run in the final.

Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics 110m hurdles gold medalist, Grant Holloway, faced a major setback, finishing last with a time of 13.72s as compatriot Cordell Tinch won with a world-leading mark of 13.06s.

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis once again dominated by winning his fifth event in the discipline during this season. He did so with a clearance of 5.92m at the Xiamen Diamond League.

Ad

Trending

In the men's 100m, the 2025 World Indoor Championships bronze medalist Akani Simbine continued his fine form, defeating top competitors such as Ferdinand Omanyala, Christian Coleman, and Letsile Tebogo at the Xiamen Diamond League.

Jamaican star sprinter Shericka Jackson was outpaced by Anavia Battle in the 200m as the American runner clocked 22.41 to win the race. With that, let's take a look at the full results from the Xiamen Diamond League:

Results for women’s events at 2025 Xiamen Diamond League

Anavia Battle at Tokyo Olympics: Day 10 - Source: Getty

Ad

200m

Anavia Battle (USA) - 22.41s Shericka Jackson (JAM) - 22.79s Jenna Prandini (USA) - 22.97s

100m hurdles

Danielle Williams (JAM) - 12.53s Grace Stark (USA) - 12.58s Marione Fourie (RSA) - 12.62s

1000m

Faith Kipyegon (KEN) - 2:29.21min Abbey Caldwell (AUS) - 2:32.94min Sarah Billings (AUS) - 2:33.45min (.449)

5000m

Beatrice Chebet (KEN) - 14:27.12min Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) - 14:28.18min Birke Haylom (ETH) - 14:28.80min

High Jump

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) - 1.97m Eleanor Patterson (AUS) - 1.94m Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) - 1.94m

Ad

Shot Put

Jessica Schilder (NED) - 20.47m Chase Jackson (USA) - 20.31m Gong Lijiao (CHN) - 19.62m

Discus Throw

Valarie Allman (USA) - 68.95m Yaimé Pérez (CUB) - 66.26m Laulauga Tausaga (USA) - 64.91m

Results for men’s events at 2025 Xiamen Diamond League

100m

Akani Simbine (RSA) - 9.99s Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) - 10.13s Jeremiah Azu (GBR) - 10.17s

300m hurdlles

Karsten Warholm (NOR) - 33.05 Matheus Lima (BRA) - 33.98 Ken Toyoda (JPN) - 34.22

Ad

400m

Bayapo Ndori (BOT) - 44.25s Christopher Bailey (USA) - 44.27s Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (BOT) - 44.53s

110m hurdles

Cordell Tinch (USA) - 13.06s Rachid Muratake (JPN) - 13.14s Liu Junxi (CHN) - 13.24s

3000m Steeplechase

Samuel Firewu (ETH) - 8:05.61 Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) - 8:06.66 Simon Kiprop Koech (KEN) - 8:07.12

Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis (SWE) - 5.92 Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) - 5.82 Menno Vloon (NED) - 5.82

Long Jump

Mingkun Zhang (CHN) - 8.18 Liam Adcock (AUS) - 8.15 Marquis Dendy (USA) - 8.10

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More