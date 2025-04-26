Xiamen Diamond League 2025 Results: Olympic champ Grant Holloway faces huge lose, Karsten Warholm breaks own world record

The Xiamen Diamond League was the inaugural meet of the 2025 Diamond League season, concluding on Saturday, April 26. The event featured many epic clashes between some of the world's biggest track and field stars.
Karsten Warholm opened his season on a high note, shattering his own world record in the 300m hurdles with a remarkable 33.05s run in the final.
Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics 110m hurdles gold medalist, Grant Holloway, faced a major setback, finishing last with a time of 13.72s as compatriot Cordell Tinch won with a world-leading mark of 13.06s.
Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis once again dominated by winning his fifth event in the discipline during this season. He did so with a clearance of 5.92m at the Xiamen Diamond League.
In the men's 100m, the 2025 World Indoor Championships bronze medalist Akani Simbine continued his fine form, defeating top competitors such as Ferdinand Omanyala, Christian Coleman, and Letsile Tebogo at the Xiamen Diamond League.
Jamaican star sprinter Shericka Jackson was outpaced by Anavia Battle in the 200m as the American runner clocked 22.41 to win the race. With that, let's take a look at the full results from the Xiamen Diamond League:
Results for women’s events at 2025 Xiamen Diamond League
200m
- Anavia Battle (USA) - 22.41s
- Shericka Jackson (JAM) - 22.79s
- Jenna Prandini (USA) - 22.97s
100m hurdles
- Danielle Williams (JAM) - 12.53s
- Grace Stark (USA) - 12.58s
- Marione Fourie (RSA) - 12.62s
1000m
- Faith Kipyegon (KEN) - 2:29.21min
- Abbey Caldwell (AUS) - 2:32.94min
- Sarah Billings (AUS) - 2:33.45min (.449)
5000m
- Beatrice Chebet (KEN) - 14:27.12min
- Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) - 14:28.18min
- Birke Haylom (ETH) - 14:28.80min
High Jump
- Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) - 1.97m
- Eleanor Patterson (AUS) - 1.94m
- Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) - 1.94m
Shot Put
- Jessica Schilder (NED) - 20.47m
- Chase Jackson (USA) - 20.31m
- Gong Lijiao (CHN) - 19.62m
Discus Throw
- Valarie Allman (USA) - 68.95m
- Yaimé Pérez (CUB) - 66.26m
- Laulauga Tausaga (USA) - 64.91m
Results for men’s events at 2025 Xiamen Diamond League
100m
- Akani Simbine (RSA) - 9.99s
- Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) - 10.13s
- Jeremiah Azu (GBR) - 10.17s
300m hurdlles
- Karsten Warholm (NOR) - 33.05
- Matheus Lima (BRA) - 33.98
- Ken Toyoda (JPN) - 34.22
400m
- Bayapo Ndori (BOT) - 44.25s
- Christopher Bailey (USA) - 44.27s
- Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (BOT) - 44.53s
110m hurdles
- Cordell Tinch (USA) - 13.06s
- Rachid Muratake (JPN) - 13.14s
- Liu Junxi (CHN) - 13.24s
3000m Steeplechase
- Samuel Firewu (ETH) - 8:05.61
- Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) - 8:06.66
- Simon Kiprop Koech (KEN) - 8:07.12
Pole Vault
- Armand Duplantis (SWE) - 5.92
- Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) - 5.82
- Menno Vloon (NED) - 5.82
Long Jump
- Mingkun Zhang (CHN) - 8.18
- Liam Adcock (AUS) - 8.15
- Marquis Dendy (USA) - 8.10