  • Xiamen Diamond League 2025 Results: Olympic champ Grant Holloway faces huge lose, Karsten Warholm breaks own world record

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Apr 26, 2025 13:24 GMT
Karsten Warholm and Grant Holloway had contrasting results at Xiamen Diamond League 2025. PHOTO: Both from Getty
The Xiamen Diamond League was the inaugural meet of the 2025 Diamond League season, concluding on Saturday, April 26. The event featured many epic clashes between some of the world's biggest track and field stars.

Karsten Warholm opened his season on a high note, shattering his own world record in the 300m hurdles with a remarkable 33.05s run in the final.

Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics 110m hurdles gold medalist, Grant Holloway, faced a major setback, finishing last with a time of 13.72s as compatriot Cordell Tinch won with a world-leading mark of 13.06s.

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis once again dominated by winning his fifth event in the discipline during this season. He did so with a clearance of 5.92m at the Xiamen Diamond League.

In the men's 100m, the 2025 World Indoor Championships bronze medalist Akani Simbine continued his fine form, defeating top competitors such as Ferdinand Omanyala, Christian Coleman, and Letsile Tebogo at the Xiamen Diamond League.

Jamaican star sprinter Shericka Jackson was outpaced by Anavia Battle in the 200m as the American runner clocked 22.41 to win the race. With that, let's take a look at the full results from the Xiamen Diamond League:

Results for women’s events at 2025 Xiamen Diamond League

Anavia Battle at Tokyo Olympics: Day 10 - Source: Getty
Anavia Battle at Tokyo Olympics: Day 10 - Source: Getty

200m

  1. Anavia Battle (USA) - 22.41s
  2. Shericka Jackson (JAM) - 22.79s
  3. Jenna Prandini (USA) - 22.97s

100m hurdles

  1. Danielle Williams (JAM) - 12.53s
  2. Grace Stark (USA) - 12.58s
  3. Marione Fourie (RSA) - 12.62s

1000m

  1. Faith Kipyegon (KEN) - 2:29.21min
  2. Abbey Caldwell (AUS) - 2:32.94min
  3. Sarah Billings (AUS) - 2:33.45min (.449)

5000m

  1. Beatrice Chebet (KEN) - 14:27.12min
  2. Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) - 14:28.18min
  3. Birke Haylom (ETH) - 14:28.80min

High Jump

  1. Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) - 1.97m
  2. Eleanor Patterson (AUS) - 1.94m
  3. Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) - 1.94m
Shot Put

  1. Jessica Schilder (NED) - 20.47m
  2. Chase Jackson (USA) - 20.31m
  3. Gong Lijiao (CHN) - 19.62m

Discus Throw

  1. Valarie Allman (USA) - 68.95m
  2. Yaimé Pérez (CUB) - 66.26m
  3. Laulauga Tausaga (USA) - 64.91m

Results for men’s events at 2025 Xiamen Diamond League

100m

  1. Akani Simbine (RSA) - 9.99s
  2. Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) - 10.13s
  3. Jeremiah Azu (GBR) - 10.17s

300m hurdlles

  1. Karsten Warholm (NOR) - 33.05
  2. Matheus Lima (BRA) - 33.98
  3. Ken Toyoda (JPN) - 34.22
400m

  1. Bayapo Ndori (BOT) - 44.25s
  2. Christopher Bailey (USA) - 44.27s
  3. Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (BOT) - 44.53s

110m hurdles

  1. Cordell Tinch (USA) - 13.06s
  2. Rachid Muratake (JPN) - 13.14s
  3. Liu Junxi (CHN) - 13.24s

3000m Steeplechase

  1. Samuel Firewu (ETH) - 8:05.61
  2. Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) - 8:06.66
  3. Simon Kiprop Koech (KEN) - 8:07.12

Pole Vault

  1. Armand Duplantis (SWE) - 5.92
  2. Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) - 5.82
  3. Menno Vloon (NED) - 5.82

Long Jump

  1. Mingkun Zhang (CHN) - 8.18
  2. Liam Adcock (AUS) - 8.15
  3. Marquis Dendy (USA) - 8.10
About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

