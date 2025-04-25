Shericka Jackson makes feelings known on chasing 200m World Record ahead of Xiamen Diamond League

Jamaican track athlete Shericka Jackson shared her thoughts on breaking the Women's 200m world record ahead of the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League. The event will be the first stop of the 2025 Wanda DL season and will be held on April 26 (Saturday).

As per reports, the five-time Olympic medalist will be racing in the 200m category in Xiamen and will also be her first race of this distance in the season. Besides her season opener and comeback race after the injury at the 2024 Paris Olympics at the WIC Q Meet, she raced the 300m at the Miramar Invitational a couple of weeks back and came second.

Speaking ahead of her race in the Xiamen Diamond League, Jackson said she had a very good chance of breaking the record in 2023 when she was brave enough to chase the world record. The Jamaican further remarked that the world record is possible if she is healthy and enjoying the process. She said (via Wanda Diamond League press conference):

"For me I think in 2023, I had a really good shot and I was brave enough to see because one time I was really afraid to say that I wanted to break the world record. If something that I still have in mind, do I focus on it? No, I just take each step at a time and I think, if it's suppose to come, it will come. It's definitely one of my goals and once I'm healthy and having some fun, then anything is possible."

Shericka Jackson (21.41 seconds) is currently second to former American athlete Florence Griffith-Joyner (21.34 seconds) in the all-time 200m run times. She clocked this time in 2023 during her 200 world title-winning run.

Shericka Jackson makes it to the Jamaican team for the 2025 World Athletics Relays

Shericka Jackson has been named as a part of the Women's 4x100m relay pool for Jamaica at the 2025 World Athletics Relays. The event is scheduled to take place next month in Guangzhou.

Jackson will join elite campaigner, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, in this meet, along with young participants such as Tia Clayton, Tina Clayton. The men's team for Jamaica, on the other hand, will feature the likes of Kishane Thompson, Ackeem Blake, and Yohan Blake.

Jackson has had a pretty good record in the World Athletics Relay events, with three medals to her name, with her only gold medal coming back in 2017 as part of the 4x200m quartet in Nassau.

