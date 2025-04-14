Shericka Jackson shares recent life glimpses, days after losing to Julien Alfred in outdoor season opener

Shericka Jackson shared her recent life glimpses through her Instagram story. The five-time Olympic medalist recently made her comeback to the track after being away from the sport due to injuries.

Jackson participated in the 2025 Miramar Invitational Women's 300m race event and finished the race in second place, clocking it in a time of 36.13s. The two-time Olympic medalist, Julien Alfred, clinched the first position with 36.05s, setting a new national record.

Through her Instagram, the 11-time World Championship medalist shared a collage showcasing her recent life glimpses, with the background image depicting her upbeat mood. She captioned it:

“Life lately 🤍🤍”

Screenshot of Shericka Jackson's Instagram story | Credits: IG/sherickajacko

Jackson started her 2025 season at the Queen’s/Grace Jackson Development meet at the National Stadium, Kingston in January and clinched the silver medal in the 60m race, clocking a time of 7.18 seconds.

The Saint Ann, Jamaica native has returned to track and field with her impressive performances. Her last competition before the injury was in July 2024 at the Gyulai István Memorial in Hungary.

Jackson was leading the last part of the 200m race but pulled up in grimace and later walked off the track. She did not participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics due to injury.

Shericka Jackson once reflected on her early life instability and its impact

Shericka Jackson at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 - Source: Getty

Shericka Jackson is one of the most notable track and field athletes and has won numerous accolades throughout her distinguished career. She is the fifth fastest woman in the 100m and second fastest in the 200m after the legendary American track star Florence Griffith Joyner.

During an interview with the Olympics in 2024, she shared her thoughts on her childhood journey, highlighting the instability she faced during that time. She mentioned:

“I felt like I never had enough to be a child, I felt like I was older than a child moving around, being here for a little while, there for a little while. So, I believe that’s one of the reasons I’m very aggressive even today.”

She continued:

“It plays out good sometimes and bad. If you see me and don’t know me personally you would not want to approach me. It is good, and it is bad but now I’m in a better space where I’m not so aggressive. I can be but I think I’m a better grown-up now.”

Jackson also won the gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in the 400m race and the silver medal in the 200m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

