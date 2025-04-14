  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Shericka Jackson shares recent life glimpses, days after losing to Julien Alfred in outdoor season opener

Shericka Jackson shares recent life glimpses, days after losing to Julien Alfred in outdoor season opener

By Ravleen Kaur
Modified Apr 14, 2025 19:05 GMT
2024 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-Galan - Source: Getty
Shericka Jackson at the 2024 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-Galan - Source: Getty

Shericka Jackson shared her recent life glimpses through her Instagram story. The five-time Olympic medalist recently made her comeback to the track after being away from the sport due to injuries.

Ad

Jackson participated in the 2025 Miramar Invitational Women's 300m race event and finished the race in second place, clocking it in a time of 36.13s. The two-time Olympic medalist, Julien Alfred, clinched the first position with 36.05s, setting a new national record.

Through her Instagram, the 11-time World Championship medalist shared a collage showcasing her recent life glimpses, with the background image depicting her upbeat mood. She captioned it:

“Life lately 🤍🤍”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot of Shericka Jackson&#039;s Instagram story | Credits: IG/sherickajacko
Screenshot of Shericka Jackson's Instagram story | Credits: IG/sherickajacko

Jackson started her 2025 season at the Queen’s/Grace Jackson Development meet at the National Stadium, Kingston in January and clinched the silver medal in the 60m race, clocking a time of 7.18 seconds.

Ad

The Saint Ann, Jamaica native has returned to track and field with her impressive performances. Her last competition before the injury was in July 2024 at the Gyulai István Memorial in Hungary.

Jackson was leading the last part of the 200m race but pulled up in grimace and later walked off the track. She did not participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics due to injury.

Shericka Jackson once reflected on her early life instability and its impact

Shericka Jackson at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 - Source: Getty
Shericka Jackson at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 - Source: Getty

Shericka Jackson is one of the most notable track and field athletes and has won numerous accolades throughout her distinguished career. She is the fifth fastest woman in the 100m and second fastest in the 200m after the legendary American track star Florence Griffith Joyner.

Ad

During an interview with the Olympics in 2024, she shared her thoughts on her childhood journey, highlighting the instability she faced during that time. She mentioned:

“I felt like I never had enough to be a child, I felt like I was older than a child moving around, being here for a little while, there for a little while. So, I believe that’s one of the reasons I’m very aggressive even today.”
Ad

She continued:

“It plays out good sometimes and bad. If you see me and don’t know me personally you would not want to approach me. It is good, and it is bad but now I’m in a better space where I’m not so aggressive. I can be but I think I’m a better grown-up now.”

Jackson also won the gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in the 400m race and the silver medal in the 200m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications