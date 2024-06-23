WATCH: Shericka Jackson practices her 'explosive starts' ahead of the highly anticipated Jamaican Olympic Trials

Olympic Medalist Shericka Jackson took to the track to train ahead of the highly anticipated Jamaican Olympic Trials scheduled to commence next week. The Jamaican athlete was seen working on her starts and explosive sprinting as she ran the 100m along with another fellow athlete.

Jackson began her Olympic season after pulling out of the multiple track and field meets where she was slated to run in the 200m. This brought about a lot of uncertainties among track and field fans regarding her season debut.

The Jamaican sprinter finally made her season debut in the 200m at the Marrakech Diamond League in an incredible performance. She dominated the pack and won the race after clocking 22.82s.

Jackson spoke about running her first 200m race of the Olympic season in a post-race interview.

“It's just execution. This is my first race, well second race of the season, first 200m. I didn't know what to expect and coach and I, we were discussing a few things tonight and we did pretty good, we're ok,” she said.

Currently, Jackson is training for the upcoming Jamaican Olympic trials after participating in some events of the outdoor track season. She was seen sprint training with a fellow athlete a week before the trails on the 100m home stretch.

Shericka Jackson opens up on breaking Florence Griffith Joyner's 200m world record

Jackson after running the second fastest 200m of all time at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Shericka Jackson holds the record for running the second-fastest 200m of all time at the 2023 World Championships held in Budapest where she clocked 21.41s. This record is 0.07s short of the world record set by the legendary athlete Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

Jackson spoke in an interview with Ciitius Magazine about breaking the long-standing women's 200m world record. She explained the possibility of her breaking the world record. However, that is not something she thinks about before every race.

“Yes, the world record is on our minds but it's not something we are going to dwell on Instagram every race… Once I’m healthy and once I'm in peak form, anything is possible. I am the athlete and my coach will prepare me for the right time,” she said.

Shericka Jackson would be aiming to qualify for her third consecutive Olympic Games at the Jamaican Trials. With world record pursuits on her mind, it would be interesting to watch her perform.