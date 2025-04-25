Grant Holloway challenges former 400m hurdles Olympic champion Karsten Warholm for a race ahead of Diamond League opener

Grant Holloway has shared his thoughts on competing against Karsten Warholm in the future. The two-time Olympic medalist, along with Warholm, Devynne Charlton, and Shericka Jackson, appeared at the Xiamen 2025 press conference for the Wanda Diamond League.

Holloway is a sprinter and hurdler who has three World Championships gold medals, among other accolades. The Chesapeake, Virginia native also has two World Indoor Tour titles in the 60m hurdles.

During his appearance at the Xiamen press conference with other elite athletes, Holloway shared his thoughts on his plan of challenging Karsten Warholm or any other athlete in the 200m hurdles race in the future.

"One of the big goals for me is to get out there and challenge Karsten [Warholm] and any other athlete to 200m hurdles. I mean, with everything going on next year, it's going to be perfect opportunity. He keeps challenging me, so I am going to challenge him just a little bit."

He continued:

"We'll find a distance, we'll figure out the hurdle height and we'll get some sponsors involved and hopefully we can get to Zurich and we can put on another show for everybody else."

Karsten Warholm is a two-time Olympic medalist and is one of the top athletes in the track world from Norway. He is also a three-time World Championships and European Championships gold medalist. He competes in the 400m hurdles and 400 metres and has won many accolades throughout his prominent career.

Grant Holloway reflected on his 2024 Paris Olympics success

Grant Holloway at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Grant Holloway is a two-time Olympian and clinched a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 110m hurdles, before winning the gold medal in the same event at the Paris Olympics. During an interview with Olympics.com in August 2024, he shared his thoughts on achieving his dream of a gold medal with hard work and resilience.

“To have this gold medal around my neck, this is everything I want, you know? This is everything for the last three years I’ve been working towards and, using the world championships and the Diamond League to get me ready for this moment is fundamental to my success.”

The prominent sprinter dominated the 2025 World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, winning a gold medal in the 60m hurdles race.

