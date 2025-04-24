Grant Holloway reveals U.S. and Jamaican hurdlers who could threaten him at Diamond League opener

In a recent interview, Grant Holloway talked about everything from opening up the season at Xiamen to a favourite Diamond League memory. Holloway also spoke about the competition and the athletes who can be a hurdle on his way to victory at Xiamen.

Grant Holloway holds the World Record in the men's 60-meter hurdles with 7.27 seconds on the clock at the USATF Indoor Championship in February 2024. Holloway won gold in the 110-meter Hurdles at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Holloway has won the World Indoor Championship thrice (Belgrade 2022, Glasgow 2024, and Nanjing 2025). Holloway is one of the most decorated Hurdles champions in the world, dominating both 60 meters and the 110 meters.

Holloway opened up about his competition and going up against the best in Xiamen and Shanghai. He talked about athletes like Freddie Crittenden, Ja'Kobe Tharp, the Americans making noise in the NCAA, and the international competition from Jamaica to be some of his tough competition in the 2025 season (via diamondleague.com)

"I think for all the top hurdlers, male and female, there’s no ducking and dodging. We have to be able to do those high intensity reps and not make any mistakes. We have the Americans with me, Daniel, Freddie Crittenden, Trey Cunningham and a new kid on the block, Ja’Kobe Tharp, who’s been making a little noise on the NCAA circuit. But I’m not going to exclude the Jamaicans either: Parchment is an Olympic champion, Broadbell won bronze in Paris. That’s seven or eight people who always have a chance to win."

Holloway has big goals for the 2025 Outdoor season, with world titles and world records in sight.

Grant Holloway recalls his favorite memory from the Diamond League

Grant Holloway at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Grant Holloway also talked about his favorite memory. He shared that winning the title in Zurich in 2022 was the moment that turned his career around, Holloway said:

"Obviously it would be easy to say 2024 was my best year with Olympic gold. But when you think back, that was the moment I figured out I was really going to be a great. That Diamond League Final in Zurich in 2022 was the race that turned around my career," he told in the same interview with Diamond League.

The confidence Holloway gained from winning at Zurich paved the way to more titles, winning the World Indoor Tour (60m hurdles) in 2023, winning gold at the World Championship in Budapest (2023), and winning gold at the Paris Olympics 2024.

