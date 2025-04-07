Grant Holloway announces engagement to long-term girlfriend with dreamy pictures

After winning yet another gold medal at the World Indoor Championships, Grant Holloway recently announced his engagement. The 27-year-old athlete revealed on his Instagram profile that he is engaged to his long-time girlfriend and baseball coach, Katie Chronister.

Holloway shared a few photographs of the engagement on his Instagram account. The Olympic champion has been dating Chronister since they were in college, when the couple met each other at the University of Florida.

For the unversed, Katie Chronister is a collegiate champion in softball from the University of Florida. She currently works as an assistant pitching coach at Santa Fe College. Chronister had even visited Paris to cheer for Holloway, who went on to win an Olympic gold medal in men's 110m hurdles.

In February 2025, Holloway had penned a heartfelt note for Chronister on her birthday. He wrote in the caption of his Instagram post,

"Happy birthday to my partner in every sense, Katie. Your love and energy bring joy to every space, filling it with warmth, wisdom, humor, and loving kindness. You make every day brighter. I cherish our life together."

Grant Holloway recently won his third gold medal at the World Indoor Championships held in Nanjing this year. Holloway won the gold medal in the 60m hurdles category.

Grant Holloway talks about winning his third gold medal at the World Indoor Championships

Grant Holloway after winning the gold medal at the World Indoor Athletics Championships [Image Source: Getty]

Grant Holloway won his third gold medal in the 60m hurdles category at the World Indoor Championships held in Nanjing, China. The 27-year-old hurdler had previously won the gold medal in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

Despite a good race, Holloway revealed that he was not satisfied with his performance as he could not put his best foot forward. In a recent conversation with LetsRun, the American hurdler opened up about the performance as he said,

“The race felt good. It wasn't my best two rounds but I figured it out. Obviously it's just the final that counts. As I said before I think I'm the first person to go three Indoors three Outdoors (world titles) consecutively. It kind of reminds me of my NCAA days to be honest. That being said, I'm looking forward to the outdoor season. I'm definitely excited about what is to come, with the World Championships.”

Grant Holloway is the defending champion in the 110m hurdle category at the World Championships. He will be looking forward to adding a fourth gold medal to his tally when the World Championships commence in Tokyo in September.

