Grant Holloway announces engagement to long-term girlfriend with dreamy pictures

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Apr 07, 2025 05:26 GMT
Grant Holloway announces engagement with longtime girlfriend Katie Chronister [Image Source : Katie Chronister
Grant Holloway announces engagement with longtime girlfriend Katie Chronister [Image Source : Katie Chronister's Instagram]

After winning yet another gold medal at the World Indoor Championships, Grant Holloway recently announced his engagement. The 27-year-old athlete revealed on his Instagram profile that he is engaged to his long-time girlfriend and baseball coach, Katie Chronister.

Ad

Holloway shared a few photographs of the engagement on his Instagram account. The Olympic champion has been dating Chronister since they were in college, when the couple met each other at the University of Florida.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For the unversed, Katie Chronister is a collegiate champion in softball from the University of Florida. She currently works as an assistant pitching coach at Santa Fe College. Chronister had even visited Paris to cheer for Holloway, who went on to win an Olympic gold medal in men's 110m hurdles.

In February 2025, Holloway had penned a heartfelt note for Chronister on her birthday. He wrote in the caption of his Instagram post,

Ad
"Happy birthday to my partner in every sense, Katie. Your love and energy bring joy to every space, filling it with warmth, wisdom, humor, and loving kindness. You make every day brighter. I cherish our life together."

Grant Holloway recently won his third gold medal at the World Indoor Championships held in Nanjing this year. Holloway won the gold medal in the 60m hurdles category.

Ad

Grant Holloway talks about winning his third gold medal at the World Indoor Championships

Grant Holloway after winning the gold medal at the World Indoor Athletics Championships [Image Source: Getty]
Grant Holloway after winning the gold medal at the World Indoor Athletics Championships [Image Source: Getty]

Grant Holloway won his third gold medal in the 60m hurdles category at the World Indoor Championships held in Nanjing, China. The 27-year-old hurdler had previously won the gold medal in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

Ad

Despite a good race, Holloway revealed that he was not satisfied with his performance as he could not put his best foot forward. In a recent conversation with LetsRun, the American hurdler opened up about the performance as he said,

“The race felt good. It wasn't my best two rounds but I figured it out. Obviously it's just the final that counts. As I said before I think I'm the first person to go three Indoors three Outdoors (world titles) consecutively. It kind of reminds me of my NCAA days to be honest. That being said, I'm looking forward to the outdoor season. I'm definitely excited about what is to come, with the World Championships.”

Grant Holloway is the defending champion in the 110m hurdle category at the World Championships. He will be looking forward to adding a fourth gold medal to his tally when the World Championships commence in Tokyo in September.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी