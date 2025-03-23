“Grant Holloway is a f**king legend” - Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin and more congratulate the hurdler on historic World Indoor Championships three-peat

Grant Holloway made history at the World Indoor Championships on Saturday, March 22, as he stormed to his third consecutive gold at the event. Reacting to his achievement, the American's fellow racers were quick to extend their congratulations to him.

Holloway has absolutely dominated the 60m hurdles over the course of the last decade. The Olympic champion hasn't lost a race in the distance since March 2014, when he was sixteen years old. He is the reigning world record holder in the event with a personal best of 7.27s, and his most recent accomplishment in Nanjing has further established his status as one of the greatest hurdlers of all time.

Reacting to Holloway's win at the World Indoor Championships, 400m hurdles Olympic Champion Rai Benjamin wrote on X,

“Grant Holloway man. Have your flowers. You’re really a fckn legend man. Congrats brother.”

Meanwhile, 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles reposted a meme that highlighted ‘death, taxes, and Grant Holloway’ as the inevitabilities of life.

Via Noah Lyles' X

World and Olympic champion Vernon Norwood also heaped praise on Holloway, writing on X,

“Since Grant Holloway been professional he showed up to every major championship, competed and dominated! 🤝🏾🔥”

Grant Holloway opens up about winning his third World Indoor Championships gold

Holloway at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Grant Holloway’s win at the 2025 World Indoor Championships makes him the first person in the history of track and field to win three consecutive indoor and outdoor World titles. The American clinched his first World Championships win in Doha in 2019 and has gone undefeated at the outdoor and indoor championships since.

Reflecting on his win in Nanjing, Holloway expressed that he was unsatisfied with his performance but was happy at having crossed the finish line first. He added that he would now be turning his focus to the outdoor season, telling LetsRun,

“The race felt good. It wasn't my best two rounds but I figured it out. Obviously it's just the final that counts. As I said before I think I'm the first person to go three Indoors three Outdoors (world titles) consecutively. It kind of reminds me of my NCAA days to be honest. That being said, I'm looking forward to the outdoor season. I'm definitely excited about what is to come, with the World Championships.”

The 2025 World Athletics Championships are scheduled to take place in Tokyo this September. Grant Holloway will arrive at the competition as the three-time defending champion and will be a favorite for the win.

