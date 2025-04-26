What happened to Grant Holloway at Xiamen Diamond League? All about Olympic medalist tasting successive losses for 1st time in 2 years

USA's Grant Holloway came into the Xiamen Diamond League 2025 as one of the favorites to win the 110m hurdles event. However, his performance did not meet expectations as he stumbled to finish in last place. This is the second year in a row Holloway has failed to win at the Diamond League 110m hurdles, making it the first time he has lost consecutive races in over two years.

Holloway is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters to compete in the 110m hurdles event. He made his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 2020, where he won a silver medal in the event. At Paris 2024, he went one step further by grabbing the gold medal. He has also earned four gold medals at the World Championships.

However, Holloway had a disappointing performance in the Diamond League this year, where he finished dead last with a mark of 13.72. Cordell Tinch clinched the number 1 spot, with Rachid Muratake and Junxi Liu finishing closely behind. This marks Holloway's second consecutive defeat in two years, with his first coming just a week ago at the Tom Jones Memorial Meet where he finished second behind Trey Cunningham at the 110m hurdles.

While Grant Holloway's performance was not up to par, his reputation as one of the greatest hurdlers to compete in the sport will go untouched. He has been nearly unbeaten for over a decade and has consistently won multiple titles back to back. He will no doubt go into his next race seeking redemption.

Grant Holloway breaks silence on defeat at the Tom Jones Memorial Meet

USA's Grant Holloway reflected on his defeat at the Tom Jones Memorial Meet in a press conference ahead of the 110m Hurdles event at the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League. Regarded as one of the best hurdlers in the sport, Holloway suffered a setback by losing consecutive races for the first time in two years.

Holloway discussed his performance at the Tom Jones Memorial Meet, before competing in the Diamond League 110m Hurdles. He said: (23:46 onwards)

"My goal this season was to stay undefeated all the way throughout and I fell a little bit short last week opening up at Tom Jones to Trey Cunningham, who ran an awesome race. So in the midst of adversity, I just got to prove to myself and prove to my team that I'm still that guy and I'll always be that guy and you know, looking to come out here with some great competition and get back on the high horse."

Grant Holloway also had a decorated collegiate career, winning eight individual NCAA titles during his time representing the University of Florida.

